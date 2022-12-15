At 8.1 % CAGR, Non-Woven Adhesive Market Size Worth USD 2.3 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

With increasing awareness related to the use of safe and hygienic products, the market for Non-Woven Adhesive Market is estimated to expand globally

HYDERABAD, TE:LANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Non-Woven Adhesive Market is forecast to reach $2.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The market for non-woven hygiene adhesives is witnessing high growth due to rising demand from emerging applications such as baby care, feminine hygiene, and adult incontinence. Advancement in medical procedures and healthcare-related practices is expected to drive the market for non-woven adhesives in the next few years. Rise in ageing population is also anticipated to be a major factor driving the inclusion of non-woven adhesives in various adult care products such as adult diapers. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

1. The largest, and fastest-growing, user of nonwoven materials is the hygiene products industry, which means that it also consumes the most nonwoven construction adhesive systems. The materials and adhesives are common in products like baby diapers, adult incontinence products, children’s swim and training pants as well as feminine hygiene pads and shields. The purpose of the nonwoven hygiene construction adhesive solutions is to bond together the different layers of the nonwoven materials.

2. One of the most important criteria for hygiene construction adhesives is that it results in products that are environmentally friendly enough to satisfy the consumers´ and brand´s needs as well as meeting local and international regulations. The hygiene products that use non-woven materials are disposable and therefore, not always considered the most sustainable. However, the nonwoven adhesive market is striving towards hygiene adhesive solutions that result in less waste, can be recycled or even composted. One of the greatest innovations is biodegradability of hot melt adhesives. These are already used in the packaging industry, and about to make an entry in the sector of hygiene products.

3. Although the product penetration of hygiene products, especially disposable diapers, in Asia-Pacific is lower than that in North America and Europe, the large population base of this region makes it the largest consumer of disposable products. Product penetration is expected to increase in the developing areas of the region due to rise in willingness to use safe and comfortable products, thereby boosting the consumption volume of non-woven adhesives.



1. Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin segment has dominated the market for Non-Woven Adhesive Market in 2020. As it is more resistant to solvents and acids. It is also cost-effective compared to other adhesives. The usage of non-woven adhesives is expected to increase substantially in medical products, owing to the rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, which is largely dependent on product developments and innovations.

2. APAC dominated the non-woven adhesive market share with more than 37%, followed by Europe and North America. The growth is mainly attributed to the developing economies of China, India, Thailand, Taiwan, and Malaysia. Stringent government regulations regarding emission of Volatile Organic Compound (VOCs) and production of chemical-based products in developed regions are offering opportunities for global players to invest in emerging economies, where regulations are relatively lax.

3. Infant Care sector has dominated the market for Non-Woven Adhesive Market in 2020, by growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during forecast period 2021-2026. Infant Care is the major application of non-woven hygiene adhesives; the growth of the segment is backed by a continuous rise in demand from emerging countries.



The top 5 players in the Non-Woven Adhesive Industry are -

1. Henkel AG,

2. H.B. Fuller,

3. Arkema,

4. Moresco Corporation,

5. Lohmann- Koester GmbH & Co.KG,



