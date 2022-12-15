Global Building And Road Construction Equipment Market Growth Trajectory

Building And Road Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Building And Road Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Building And Road Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the building and road construction equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $175.3 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The building & road construction equipmen market is expected to grow to $258.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%. Infrastructure development in emerging and developed countries propelled the building and road construction equipment market.

Key Trends In The Building And Road Construction Equipment Market

The manufacturing companies in building and road construction equipment are concentrating on upgrading their technologies. The technology advancements aim to increase safety, productivity, and connectivity of equipment and decrease maintenance issues and costs. For instance, in March 2020, Komatsu, a Japan-based construction equipment manufacturer introduced hydraulic excavators*1 equipped with the KomVision Human Detection and Collision Mitigation System of the company. The excavators are designed by advancing the 'KomVision' bird-view camera system equipped with conventional models in the Japanese market. The system identifies humans across the excavator and avoids the excavator from moving when the system detects people whenever the excavator starts to travel or swing. In October 2020, Volvo Construction Equipment, a USA-based manufacturer of construction equipment launched Volvo Active Control, an automated grading machine control system available on excavators EC250E, EC220E, and EC300E across North America. This system allows the operators to conveniently get the right depth and angle, reducing grading times by up to 45%.

Overview Of The Building And Road Construction Equipment Market

The building and road construction equipment market consists of sales of building and road construction equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing building and road construction machinery and equipment such as road roller machines, asphalt mixing plants, forklift truck, crawler excavator, truck crane, and others.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

· By Product Type: Motor Graders, Road Roller, Wheel Loaders, Concrete Mixer, Bulldozers, Other Product Types

· By Equipment Category: Earthmoving Equipment, Material-Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Other Equipment Categories

· By Application: Building Construction, Road Construction

· By Geography: The global building and road construction equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc, Komatsu Ltd, Liebherr Group, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd, J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd

