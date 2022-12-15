Coveo Opens New Office in London - Expands Presence in Europe

Our new office will support customers based in Europe including Philips, SWIFT, Vestas, Nestlé, Kurt Geiger, River Island, MandM Direct, Halfords, and Healthspan that have chosen Coveo to elevate their experiences across commerce, service, and/or workplace

LONDON and MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc, (TSX:CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising within digital experiences, announced the opening of a new office in London, England to support expansion in Europe.



The new office space currently supports more than 70 London-based employees. Located in the heart of Midtown, the Bloomsbury Building was inspired by British writers like Virginia Woolf and literary lounges. The building features an old school games room with a piano, library, phone booths, recharge rooms, bike storage, meeting rooms and more.



“The European market is an important and strategic market for Coveo,” said Sami Helin, Managing Director, EMEA at Coveo. “We’ve been actively investing in our presence in Europe, most recently with the acquisition of London-based Qubit, a leader in AI-powered merchandising, which added a group of talented employees to Coveo. We’re excited to be able to bring our employees together in this new collaborative space.”

"Coveo is a global leader in SaaS AI platforms that helps enterprises deliver personalized digital experiences across commerce, customer service and workplaces, driving a positive impact on an organization's bottom-line,” said Louis Tetu, Chairman and CEO at Coveo. “Enterprises around the world are under increased pressure to deliver best-in-class and relevant digital experiences for their customers and employees, and the only way to do this at scale is with the power of AI. Our customers across Europe understand this, and we’re confident that our investment in the region will be mutually beneficial.”

The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ platform recently won The Ecommerce Innovation Award presented by the UK eCommerce Awards. Coveo was recognized for personalization-as-you-go, which enables Coveo to personalize the shopping experience for cold or anonymous shoppers with artificial intelligence.

Coveo also has an office in Weert, The Netherlands, and leverages an AWS region located in Ireland, allowing European customers to securely maintain their data for compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) within the region. Coveo has open positions in HR, IT, R&D, sales, sales engineering, and global operations to support our growing EMEA presence.

In other regions, Coveo has also partnered with system integrators and referral and strategic partners to bring search, personalization, recommendations, and merchandising to large enterprises that want to drive significant improvement in customer satisfaction, employee productivity, and overall profitability.

About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy, to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.



Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

www.coveo.com

