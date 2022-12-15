Insights Into The Global Industrial Robots(Warehousing And Storage Robots) Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Industrial Robots (Warehousing And Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Industrial Robots(Warehousing And Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Industrial Robots(Warehousing And Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2022”, the industrial robots(warehousing and storage robots) market is predicted to reach a value of $4.9 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The industrial robots(warehousing and storage robots market is expected to grow to $5.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. Accelerated movement of goods inside the warehouse drove the industrial robots in the warehouse and storage market.

Key Trends In The Industrial Robots(Warehousing And Storage Robots) Market

The picking process in the warehouse is increasingly being automated with increased demand in the E-commerce industry, to reduce the pickup time of items. The automated robot gathers items and brings them to a central location, where an employee can fulfill orders fast. For instance, Ocado, a British supermarket started using a grid of picking robots in the warehouse that picks the ordered items and delivers them into crates, which are moved onto conveyors and carried to shelves where an employee picks the crate and delivers the order to the customer helping in delivering the groceries fast.

Overview Of The Industrial Robots(Warehousing And Storage Robots) Market

The industrial robots in the warehousing and storage market consist of sales of automated robots, systems that are used in warehouses, and related services. Warehouse and storage robots perform various tasks, and automate the warehouse process. Industrial robots in warehousing and storage are used to do tasks such as lifting and arranging heavy products that are to be stored in racks or given spaces.

Industrial Robots(Warehousing And Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Mobile Robots, Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel Robots, Cartesian Robots

By Function: Pick & Place, Palletizing & De-palletizing, Transportation, Packaging

By Application: E-commerce, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Other Applications

By Geography: The global industrial robots(warehousing and storage robots) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ABB, Amazon, Yaskawa Electric Corp, Honeywell Intelligrated, Omron Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc, Fanuc Corp, Bastian Solutions

Industrial Robots(Warehousing And Storage Robots) Global Market Report 2022 provides in-depth industrial robots(warehousing and storage robots) market research. The market report analyzes industrial robots(warehousing and storage robots) market size, industrial robots(warehousing and storage robots) market growth drivers, industrial robots(warehousing and storage robots) market segments, industrial robots(warehousing and storage robots) market major players, industrial robots(warehousing and storage robots) market growth across geographies, and industrial robots(warehousing and storage robots) market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

