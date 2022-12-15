Foreign Company Registration- EzyBiz India got proposal from European startup for business set up
EzyBiz India Consulting LLP has received a proposal from European Startup Company for foreign company registration in India.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The month of November has been very exciting for EzyBiz India Consulting LLP as it has received 3 proposals for foreign company registration in India. Besides 2 proposal received from UAE based company, it has also received a proposal from Italian Startup Company for setting up business in India.
The Italian company is engaged in the business of artificial intelligence and machine learning and raised a round of funding from Singapore based company amounting to USD 250 Million.
The company is planning to start a subsidiary company in the state of Andhra Pradesh with initial authorized and paid up capital of USD 40 Million. It has already started recruitment of IT specialist and data scientist in this regard.
Besides above, 2 companies based in UAE has also shown their interest in setting up manufacturing unit in India.
It is expected to start full-fledged operations in India by first week of January 2022. It is expected to provide employment to more than 100 high end staff.
The company has approached Ezybiz India Consulting LLP for A2Z solution in terms of business set up in India, getting necessary approvals and licenses, getting FDI approval, GST registration. Also, for handling day to day accounting, Tax and regulatory filing, Audit etc.
Every year, thousands of foreign companies set up their businesses in India. India has become most sought after destination for foreign company registration. There are many factors relating to the same mainly, biggest middle class consumer base, vibrant economy, favorable schemes of government, highly skilled and unskilled labor etc.
All the aforesaid factors have contributed in India attracting more and more foreign direct investment as well as have seen in upsurge in foreign company registration.
There are many options available for foreign company registration in India like liaison office, branch office, LLPs and subsidiary companies. Out of all the options available, subsidiary company registration is one of the most tax efficient entity structures for doing business in India.
EzyBiz India consulting LLP has been helping many foreign companies for setting up their businesses in India.
It has a highly professional team of Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries and lawyers with more than 20 years of experience of the leadership team.
It provides services relating to India Entry, Taxation, Regulatory, Transaction Advisory, Audit, Funding and investment banking. It has clients across the globe.
Besides foreign companies they also provide service to Indian companies in the areas of Tax Assessment and litigation, Tax and Regulatory advisory, NRI Taxation, Accounting, Audit, Transaction Advisory, funding service and Investment banking service.
Every year, EzyBiz India Consulting LLP has been receiving queries from all over the world for foreign company registration in India and in short span of 7 years, it has increased its client base to more than 500 foreign companies. Both the foreign companies and Indian Companies have shown their faith and trust in EzyBiz India and by and large the company has fulfilled or live upto their expectation.
ANIL AGRAWAL
EZYBIZ INDIA CONSULTING LLP
+1 9899217778
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Foreign Company Registration in India