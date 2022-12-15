Key officials in Đà Nẵng punished for wrongdoings

VIETNAM, December 15 - ĐÀ NẴNG — A number of leaders and former leaders of Đà Nẵng have been punished for wrongdoings while managing the city’s efforts to prevent and fight COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh signed the decisions on disciplinary measures.

Lê Trung Chinh, chairman of Đà Nẵng City People’s Committee during the 2016-21 and 2021-26 tenures and Huỳnh Đức Thơ, former chairman of the municipal People’s Committee during the 2016-21 term were reprimanded for violations.

Reprimands were also imposed on Hồ Kỳ Minh, vice standing chairman of the city People’s Committee during the 2016-21 and 2021-26 tenures and Trần Văn Miên, former vice chairman of the city People’s Committee in the 2016-21 term.

Ngô Thị Kim Yến, vice chairwoman of the city People’s Committee in the 2021-26 tenure and former director of the local health department, was given a warning.

Tôn Thất Thạnh, Secretary of the CDC Party Committee and CDC director, was expelled from the Party.

In mid-October, the Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee held its 21st session and made decisions on disciplinary measures for Đà Nẵng City’s officials.

The commission concluded that the Party Committee of the city People's Committee violated working regulations, lacked responsibility and had loose management while leading the fight against COVID-19.

That enabled the People’s Committee of Đà Nẵng City and some organisations and individuals to violate the Party’s regulations and the State’s law on purchasing, managing and using medical supplies and equipment, and resulting in the case at the municipal Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

The violations possibly caused losses to the State budget and stirred public outrage.

The commission gave a reprimand to the Party civil affairs boards at the city People’s Committee in the 2016-21 and 2021-26 tenures. — VNS