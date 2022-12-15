Insights Into The Global Material Handling Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Material Handling Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Material Handling Global Market Report 2022”, the material handling market is predicted to reach a value of $38.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The material handling market size is expected to grow to $54.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%. The growth of material handling market witnessed growth owing to a rise in the e-commerce industry.

Key Trends In The Material Handling Market

Lithium-ion technology is an emerging trend in the material handling market. Li-ion batteries are environmentally friendly and offer higher energy densities than lead-acid or nickel-metal hydride batteries. It can store more electricity and is mostly preferred for electric vehicles that are used in material handling. Additionally, Lithium-ion batteries are lightweight, charge quickly, and doesn’t require cool-down intervals. For instance, Flux Power Holdings, Inc., a prime developer of advanced Li-ion batteries, launched the LiFT Pack L48 Li-ion battery pack at MODEX 2020. The battery is specifically designed for 3-wheel forklifts which are used in narrow aisle and high-performance warehouses. The battery offers high capacity and also demands minimum maintenance.

Overview Of The Material Handling Market

The material handling market consists of sales of material handling machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing material handling machinery and equipment such as jib cranes, pallet jacks, vertical carousels, and others. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Material Handling Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Automated Guided Vehicles, Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems, Trucks And Lifts, Cranes, Pallet Racking, Conveying Systems, Hoists, Other Types

By Operations: Assembly, Distribution, Transportation, Other Operations

By End User: Food & Beverages, Automotive, Construction, Consumer Goods & Electronic, Pharmaceuticals, E-Commerce, Other End Users

By Geography: The material handling global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Toyota Industries Corporation, Daifuku Co, Ltd, Beumer Group, Liebherr Group, Dematic Group, Jungheinrich AG, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Eisenmann AG, Crown Equipment Corporation

