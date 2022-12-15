Poe: FPJ remembered on 18th death anniversary

FPJ remembered on 18th death anniversary

The Poe family remembered the 18th death anniversary of National Artist Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ) on Wednesday, Dec. 14 with a simple offering of flowers and a scheduled gift-giving to sick children and their families.

"FPJ wants to make people feel special, especially the downtrodden. Our yearly tradition of sharing gifts this Christmas season as we mark his passing is a way of keeping FPJ's memories alive," his daughter Sen. Grace Poe said.

The senator, together with cousins Joseph and Jeff Sonora and other relatives visited FPJ's grave at the Manila North Cemetery at around noon.

Clad in dark blue dress, the senator spent a quiet moment at her father's tomb offering prayers and flowers.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Panday Bayanihan foundation, spearheaded by FPJ's grandson Brian Poe Llamanzares, will visit the National Children's Hospital to give toys and noche buena packages to children patients and their families.

Poe said she hopes bringing cheer to the sick kids will help lift their spirits to look forward to the road to recovery.

Panday Bayanihan was established in honor of the King of Philippine Movies by his supporters to help Filipinos most affected in times of crises. The group has been conducting relief missions all over the country.

Inspired and guided by FPJ's examples, Brian's real life encounters with calamity victims kindled his desire to do his share in learning about climate change and sustainability.

Llamanzares recently launched his book, "A Sustainable Future," which highlighted the need for resource management, renewable energy and disaster resilience to build a sustainable Philippines.

"We are grateful to the people for allowing us to reach out to them. FPJ left a legacy of caring and sharing that we will continue," Poe said.