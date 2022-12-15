Insights Into The Global Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the mechanical power transmission equipment market is predicted to reach a value of $64.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The mechanical power transmission equipment market trends are expected to grow to $83.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. Government initiatives that followed the Paris Agreement on climate change are expected to increase the global demand for electric vehicles in the forecast period driving demand for mechanical power transmission equipment.

Key Trends In The Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Market

Magnetic gears are being increasingly adopted in the mechanical power transmission equipment industry. Magnetic gears are physically contact-less, which makes them enable efficiencies up to 99% or more. The magnetic gears obviate the need for using any transmission oil. With the nature of a contact-less operation, the gears are highly reliable and require minimal maintenance. The technology also helps prevent damage in case of a torque overload by auto-slipping, i.e. when the overload torque is removed, the gears also re-engage automatically.

Overview Of The Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Market

The mechanical power transmission equipment market consists of sales of mechanical power transmission equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce mechanical power transmission equipment (except motor vehicles and aircraft), such as plain bearings, clutches, couplings, joints, and drive chains.

Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Plain Bearings, Joints, Clutches, Couplings, Pulleys, Chains And Sprockets, Other Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment

By End-User Industry: Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Power Industry, Other End-User Industries

By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

By Geography: The mechanical power transmission equipment global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as SKF Group, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co KG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, The Timken Company, Eaton Corporation plc, Tsubakimoto Chain Co, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Regal Beloit Corporation

Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides mechanical power transmission equipment market forecast and in-depth mechanical power transmission equipment market research.

