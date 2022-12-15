FxScouts launches in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina and the Philippines
The group brings its trademark integrity and transparency to more under-regulated Forex trading markets
With this latest round of site launches, we continue our policy of bringing journalistic integrity to those retail Forex markets where honest voices and genuine expertise can be hard to find”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- •FxScouts Mexico: www.fxscouts.mx
•FxScouts Argentina: www.fxscouts.ar
•FxScouts Colombia: www.fxscouts.co
•FxScouts Philippines: www.fxscouts.ph
Over the last ten years, the FxScouts network of Forex education and broker review sites has built a reputation for impartiality, honesty and expertise. In keeping with its policy of focusing on under-served markets, the group has recently launched operations in four countries suffering from high levels of Forex trading fraud and poor regulatory oversight.
Following on from the success of its operations in Brazil, FxScouts has turned to three of the largest Forex trading nations in Hispanic America. Forex trading in Argentina, Mexico and Colombia has experienced massive growth over the last five years. While consumer interest has remained sky-high, regulatory oversight has lagged, leaving traders – especially beginners with poor financial literacy – exposed to predatory Forex brokers and scammers.
Outside of Hispanic America, FxScouts has simultaneously launched a site for Filipino traders. The Philippines has outlawed retail derivatives trading, and in recent years the Philippines Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reiterated this stance on multiple occasions. While this policy has prevented the growth of a legitimate local Forex industry, it has led to an explosion in black market Forex trading, with many Filipino traders using offshore brokers of dubious quality.
Malin Cammack, CMO of FxScouts' parent company Schlossbrink, said:
“With this latest round of site launches, we continue our policy of bringing journalistic integrity to those retail Forex markets where honest voices and genuine expertise can be hard to find. We are proud of our track record in Brazil, sub-Saharan Africa, and east Asia, and we hope traders in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and the Philippines will benefit from our responsible approach.”
In all four markets, the FxsScouts mission to educate new traders and promote responsible Forex brokers will be invaluable. Forex scams are plentiful, but there are an almost equal number of brokers who rely on the ignorance of beginners, often charging very high fees or placing hidden costs behind non-transparent trading conditions. It is with this in mind that FxScouts continues to serve those markets most targeted by unethical brokers and individual scammers.
About the FxScouts Group of Companies
Since 2012, FxScouts and its sister brands have provided broker comparisons and Forex education for new traders. FxScouts creates high-quality, factually correct, and meaningful educational content that furthers readers' interest in Forex trading. FxScouts now operates in over 20 national markets worldwide and continues to develop data-driven tools to assist traders in their comparison and learning. The FxScouts team are journalists and write with journalistic integrity, and our research and review process is free from commercial bias and conflict of interest.
