At a CAGR of 6.0%, Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Size Will Boost USD 71.84 Billion By 2030

Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market - Increasing instances of automated production is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

The global additive manufacturing with metal powders market size was USD 42.52 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period” — by Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global additive manufacturing with metal powders market size was USD 42.52 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Increasing instances of automated production is expected to drive revenue growth of the market. Additive manufacturing (AM) serves as a disruptive strategy by shortening manufacturing times, increasing operational flexibility, and delivering ideal auto parts and custom vehicle products on-demand, and robotics. It provides a significant competitive advantage for companies in the automation sector, including automotive and automotive. Additive manufacturing requires little set-up and tools to produce prototypes and low-volume goods, speeding innovation and time to market. When you use additive manufacturing to produce replacement parts and tools, you can reduce the storage space and administrative support required in your facility. This helps reduce overhead and ongoing resource costs. The additive approach just uses the materials needed to build the shape of the object. Additionally, subtractive his manufacturing requires the manufacturer to pay for the raw materials that are later used to make the components, which must be properly managed and disposed of. Therefore, increased automation of production is expected to lead to increased demand for metal additive manufacturing, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing activity of key market players in the region. For example, the non-magnetic, corrosion-resistant, and oxidation-resistant nickel-based superalloy IN625 is now available as metal powder from Changsha Taicheng Metal Materials Co., Ltd. (TIJO), Changsha City, Hunan Province, China. In addition to its excellent toughness and fatigue strength, IN625 resists corrosion at temperatures up to 1093°C. Using laser or electron beam powder bed fusion (PBF-LB and PBF-EB) Am techniques, the alloys are claimed to have strong weldability.

On April 6, 2022, researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) discovered an alternative, low-cost method of producing metal powders. The IISc statement notes that metal powders are most often made through a process called atomization, highlighting how AM or 3D printing adds material layer by layer to create an object. Atomization is widespread, but it has low yields, is expensive, and is limited in the types of materials it can process. The team found another approach to avoid these issues. This has attractive implications for all AM processes, including the manufacture of biomedical implants.

On December 15, 2020, GFG Alliance member Liberty Powder Metals commenced commercial production at its new Powder Metals facility in Teesside. The company produces a variety of stainless steel and nickel superalloy powders for use in precision components for the engineering, aerospace and automotive industries.

Companies profiled in the market report include AP&C, 3D Systems, Inc., ATI, AddUp, Additive Industries, Arconic, General Electric, Arcam, CRS Holdings, LLC., and EOS.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Plastic

Metal

Alloy

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Laser-Based Powder Bes Fusion

Blown Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing dynamics of the market

Regional evaluation of the market variables

Evaluation of the market based on the present and past data collected

Historical, present, and projected market, in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and developments

Market segmentation

Competition landscape

Strategies by key players and products offered

A neutral perspective on performance of the global Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders market

