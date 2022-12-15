Global Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the commercial fan and air purification equipment market grew from $66.1 billion in 2021 to $72.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The commercial fan and air purification equipment market is expected to grow to $94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. Technological advances in commercial fan and air purification equipment drove the market in the historic period

Key Trends In The Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market

High adoption and maintenance costs are expected to limit the growth of the air purifier market. Air purifiers are considered premium products due to the high adoption cost in both developed and developing countries.

Overview Of The Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market

The commercial fan and air purification equipment market consists of sales of commercial fan and air purification equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce commercial and industrial fan and air purification equipment such as industrial dust and fume collection equipment, electrostatic precipitation equipment, warm air furnace filters, air washers, and other dust collection equipment, attic fans and industrial and commercial fans and blowers, such as commercial exhaust fans and commercial ventilating fans.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Air Purification Equipment, Attic And Exhaust fans, Other Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment

• By Technology Type: High Efficiency Particulate Absorption/Absorber (HEPA, Activated Carbon, Electrostatic Precipitator, Ultra Violet (UV) Light air purifier, Ionic Air Purifier, Other Technology Types

• By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

• By Geography: The global commercial fan and air purification equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Honeywell International Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Carrier Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd, Sharp Corporation, 3M Company, Regal Beloit Corporation, SPX FLOW Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, and Helen of Troy Ltd.

