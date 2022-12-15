Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Estimated To Grow At 7% Rate

Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Wafer Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the wafer processing equipment market is predicted to reach a value of $134.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The wafer processing equipment market is expected to grow to $165.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%. Increasing demand for consumer electronic devices is expected to boost the growth of the wafer processing equipment industry.

Key Trends In The Wafer Processing Equipment Market

Growing demand for miniaturized wafers with the improved performance of devices is a leading trend in the wafer processing equipment market. Semiconductor substrates such as wafers are thinned down to final thicknesses of tens of µm. Most of the semiconductor wafers such as those used in memory, CIS, and power applications are thinned down to 100 µm-200 µm. Further thickness reduction with the necessity to maximize memory capacity of single packages, improved data transfer rates, and power consumption mostly fuelled by mobile applications is required in the case of memory devices. Standard memory devices such as 2D NAND/DRAM use silicon wafers that are thicker than 200 µm. By 2025, 3D stacked DRAM thickness is expected to keep reducing from 50 µm - 30 µm thick silicon substrates. Currently, BSI CIS wafers are the thinnest wafers across all applications with a thickness below 10 µm. Thus, ultra-smooth surfaces and thinner wafers for incorporation into the devices are continuously gaining popularity in recent years.

Overview Of The Wafer Processing Equipment Market

The wafer processing equipment market consists of sales of wafer processing equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing wafer processing equipment used for processing wafer, which is a thin slice of semiconductor, such as crystalline silicon (c-Si), used for the fabrication of integrated circuits and, in photovoltaics, to manufacture solar cells. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Farm Machinery And Equipment Manufacturing, Lawn And Garden Tractor And Home Lawn And Garden Equipment Manufacturing.

• By Geography: The global wafer processing equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Applied Materials Inc, SPTS Technologies Limited, Plasma-Therm LLC, Disco Corporation, Tokyo Seimitsu Co Ltd. (Accretech), Motorola Solutions Inc, KLA-Tencor Corporation

