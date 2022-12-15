Zinc Sulfate Market Size Will Hit USD 3,279.80 Million in 2030 |At a CAGR of 7.3% - Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing use of zinc for medicines, dietary supplements and parenting nutrition, and increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry are drives Growth

The global zinc sulfate market size was USD 1,739.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period” — by Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global zinc sulfate market size was USD 1,739.6 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

Increasing use of zinc for medicines, dietary supplements and parenting nutrition, and increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry are the key factors driving the revenue growth of the market. Zinc sulfate is commonly used in cosmetics and personal care products due to its antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. It acts as a biocide in cosmetics, oral hygiene products, and astringents. It has many uses in cosmetic products such as cleansing the skin and deodorizing by limiting microbial growth, among others.

These factors, coupled with the increasing consumption of cosmetics among millennials, are driving the revenue growth of the market. Zinc sulfate is increasingly used in a wide range of industrial and agrochemicals, as well as other important applications such as corrosion inhibitors in water treatment systems, herbicide treatment, flotation in the mining industry, the production of pigments and adhesives, the production of detergents, deodorants and various cosmetics.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Based on regional analysis, the North American market accounts for the largest share of sales in 2021. The highest source of zinc per serving is found in oysters, but beef accounts for 20% of daily zinc consumption. America's source of zinc as it is widely consumed. The main source of zinc in the American diet is breakfast cereals, often fortified with the mineral. 12.1% to 18.4% of the daily zinc intake of children and adolescents in the United States is from fortified foods and supplements, contributing to market revenue growth in the region. Zinc sulfate is also widely used in hospitals. The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in high mortality rates as well as financial losses.

To combat this unique infection, potential treatments and prevention methods for COVID-19 are urgently needed. Hospitals are starting to use zinc sulfate as an adjunct to hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin due to test-tube research showing it to be effective against coronavirus. Zinc sulfate increases the rate of patients being discharged home after treatment and reduces the need for mechanical ventilation, ICU admission, mortality, or hospice transfer for patients who have never been transferred to an ICU.

On August 19, 2022, the Critical Care division of Piramal Pharma, a leading provider of complex hospital generics, launched Zinc Sulfate Injection as the first generic on the market in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has licensed the drug under the Competing Generic Therapy (CGT) indication, an approval pathway designed to increase competition in the pharmaceutical market with a sole source of supply. When oral or enteral nutrition is not possible, insufficient or not recommended, zinc sulphate is a recommended trace element as a source of zinc for enteral nutrition. There are two strengths of this parenteral nutrition injection, 30mg/10mL (3mg/mL) and 25mg/5mL (5mg/mL).

Companies profiled in the market report include Shanghai Danfan Network Science&Technology Co., Ltd., Alpha Chemicals Private Limited, Balaji Industries, Mid-South Chemical, Old Bridge Chemicals, Inc., Tianjin Xinxin Chemical Factory, Clean Agro, Oasis Fine Chem, Redox, and Merck KGaA.

Segments covered in the report:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Zinc Sulfate Heptahydrous

Zinc Sulfate Anhydrous

Zinc Sulfate Hexahydrous

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Anhydrous Solid

Liquid

Powder

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Agrochemicals

Synthetic Fibers

Pharmaceuticals

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Agriculture

Healthcare

Chemical Processing

Fiber & Textile Industry

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing dynamics of the market

Regional evaluation of the market variables

Evaluation of the market based on the present and past data collected

Historical, present, and projected market, in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and developments

Market segmentation

Competition landscape

Strategies by key players and products offered

A neutral perspective on performance of the global Zinc Sulfate market

