Calcium Carbonate from Oyster Shell Market Size Will Boost USD 18.2 Million in 2030 | Reports and Data

Increasing applications in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, rising consumer demand for calcium as dietary supplements.

The global calcium carbonate from oyster shell market size was USD 12.35 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period” — by Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global calcium carbonate from oyster shell market size was USD 12.35 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing applications in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, rising consumer demand for calcium as dietary supplements, and expanding environmentally friendly and sustainable methods of producing calcium carbonate from marine resources, such as oyster shells, are the main factors influencing market revenue growth.

Key elements influencing market revenue growth include rising demand for calcium as dietary supplements, expanding applications in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries, and expanding sustainable and environmentally friendly methods of producing calcium carbonate from marine resources, such as oyster shells. Due to their high calcium carbonate content, oyster shells are used to make fertilisers, feeds, filling agents, paper coating agents, pigments, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical products. Oyster shells contain significant amounts of two minerals with high recovery values: calcium oxide and calcium carbonate.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In 2021, the pharmaceutical sector accounted for the biggest revenue share. This market has grown dramatically as a result of new consumer and governmental expectations for calcium supplements made from responsibly sourced materials. These goods provide solutions for sustainability and ever-more-effective protection. The pharmaceutical sector is also seeing an increase in demand for calcium supplements made from natural marine sources like oyster shell to treat bone problems including osteoporosis and vitamin D deficiency, which is fueling demand for calcium carbonate-based supplements. One in three women over 50 and one in five men are predicted to experience osteoporotic fractures at some time in their life, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation.

According to regional data, in 2021 the North American market accounted for the biggest revenue share worldwide. This is a result of growing collaborations between important corporations and governmental organisations and the increased demand for calcium carbonate as environmentally friendly substitutes for limestone in the construction sector. Leading market players' presence in this region is another important aspect boosting market expansion. Research indicates that the value of newly constructed buildings in the United States was close to 1.6 trillion dollars in 2021, and that it will likely reach 2 trillion dollars in 2025. Construction investments have been steadily rising over the last few years. Residential building construction investment is predicted to increase in 2021 along with non-residential construction.

Blackburn Chemicals Ltd. and Omya established a new, exclusive distribution agreement in October 2017. Omya will hold exclusive distribution rights for Blackburn Chemicals Ltd. in the CASE market segments in all 50 U.S. states. With a focus on calcium carbonate and dolomite-based fillers and pigments, Omya is a leading manufacturer of industrial minerals globally. It also serves as a distributor of specialised chemicals.

Companies profiled in the market report include Caltron Clays & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Realchems.net, ASTRRA CHEMICALS, Major Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Solgar Inc., Teva Canada Limited, Penglai Marine Bio-tech, Weifang Noga Biochem Co., Ltd, Usha Chemicals, and Huber Engineered Materials.

Segments covered in the report:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Food industry

Personal Care/Cosmetics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Building & Construction Industry

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

