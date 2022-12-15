Specialty Battery Market is Projected to Reach US$ 3.7 Billion in 2027

Specialty Battery Market is expected to reach US$ 3.7 Billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2022- 2027, reports Stratview Research.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Specialty Battery Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing demand for unmanned ground vehicles for military applications accelerates.

Urgent need to electrify all types of boats and marine transport is creating ample opportunities for both lead and lithium-ion batteries.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Specialty Battery Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Battery Type (Lead-acid Batteries [Flooded, VRLA-Gel, and VRLA-AGM], Lithium-ion Batteries, Nickel-cadmium Batteries, and Others),

(Lead-acid Batteries [Flooded, VRLA-Gel, and VRLA-AGM], Lithium-ion Batteries, Nickel-cadmium Batteries, and Others), By Industry Type (Aerospace, Marine, Defense, and Space),

(Aerospace, Marine, Defense, and Space), By Region (Rest of the World, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America)





Specialty Battery Market Insights

By Battery Type

The specialty battery market is segmented into lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion batteries, nickel-cadmium batteries, and other batteries. Despite a humongous decline of over 10% during 2019-2020, lithium-ion is expected to be the fastest-growing battery type during the forecast period. Lead-acid battery, on the other hand, was the segment with the highest sales in 2021.

By Industry Type

The market is bifurcated into marine, defense, aircraft, and space. The defense segment is expected to remain the biggest demand generator of the market during the forecast period. Rising military expenditure in key economies across the globe is one of the primary factors driving the demand for batteries in this segment.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is expected to remain the largest market for specialty batteries during the forecast period. This region is the growth engine of the global defense battery market, owing to the presence of major defense and military products & service-providing companies, tier players, and raw material suppliers.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming five years, driven by the increasing demand for defense ground support equipment by the military and a rise in overall military expenditure (especially in China and India).

COVID-19 Impact on the Specialty Battery Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the global Specialty Battery market. During the pandemic, major manufacturers used a variety of strategies to increase their market share in the broader marketplace, including product launches, product improvements, and R&D spending.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Enersys

EaglePicher Technologies

Exide Technologies, LLC

Toshiba Corporation

Saft

Leoch International Technology Limited

GS Yuasa Corporation

Camel Group Co. Ltd.

Banner Batteries

Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co., ltd.

Ultralife Corporation

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Specialty Battery Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

