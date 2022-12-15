Sodexo and Tetra Pak extend their global agreement for a five-year contract renewal

/EIN News/ -- Paris, December 15, 2022.

Sodexo has renewed its five-year agreement with Tetra Pak, a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company, to provide integrated facilities management (“IFM”) services on a global scale.

The successful collaboration between Sodexo and Tetra Pak, initiated in 2018 on a 22-country geographic scope, covers 65 sites in Europe (Nordics, Benelux, France, UK & Ireland, Iberia), Brazil and APAC. This encompasses a joint mission to deliver efficient, innovative solutions that improve the work experience every day​. Starting January 1st, 2023, the extension of the contract will cover the needs of a variety of different sites, from production sites to warehouses to headquarters and offices.

Sodexo will be providing Tetra Pak with a wide array of services including:

Hard and soft facilities management services (maintenance, cleaning, waste management)

Food services (employee restaurants, corporate hospitality, and events)

Workplace management (space optimization, facility management)

Project management

Energy management (utility supply management and optimization)

Supply chain (procurement of office supplies and PPE/workwear)

Karen Pleva, Sodexo CEO for Global Strategic Accounts said: “We are very proud to have been chosen to continue as Tetra Pak’s trusted partner. Tetra Pak is developing the solutions and technologies needed to help ensure access to safe food for hundreds of millions of people across the world each day. The past 5 years together have shown that our vision of our industry’s impact on the environment and on people’s quality of life are in perfect alignment. We are delighted to continue this partnership and to continue to offer effective and innovative solutions to improve the lives of employees every day.”

Jesper Svensson, Tetra Pak VP Facility & Real Estate Management said: “Our collaboration with Sodexo since 2018 has successfully secured the delivery on the agreed strategic outcomes in integrated facility management. Renewing our contract will enable us to continue the pursuit of the joint mission and the business outcomes, whilst protecting food, people and our planet”.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 53 countries, our 422,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. We provide quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement. From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

21.1 billion euros in Fiscal 2022

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 422,000 employees as at August 31, 2022

#2 France-based private employer worldwide 53 countries

100 million consumers served daily

13.6 billion euros in market capitalization

(as at November 30, 2022)

About Tetra Pak

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With more than 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business. Our promise, “PROTECTS WHAT’S GOOD™," reflects our vision to commit to making food safe and available, everywhere. More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapak.com

