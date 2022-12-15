Civil Engineering Market Share, Size, Price, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Civil Engineering Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.2% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Civil Engineering Market Growth, Size, Share, Trend, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global civil engineering market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like services, applications, customers, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It is also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Civil Engineering Market Share, Size, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.2%
Civil engineering provides efficient and reliable assistance in building large structures, ensures environmental safety, facilitates coordination with transportation to manage traffic, and enables the understanding of customer needs with comprehensiveness. Hence, civil engineering has been a crucial part of the construction industry.
Get a Free Sample Report with a Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/civil-engineering-market/requestsample
The robust urbanisation across developing countries is leading to a spearheaded development of superior-quality infrastructure. The increasing population and increasing standards of living are escalating the demand for residential structures and complexes. In addition, the increased footfall in commercial areas, such as malls, theatres, shopping complexes, museums, etc., is further bolstering the civil engineering market growth.
Increasing government initiatives aimed at renovating existing and developing new structures are escalating the demand for civil engineering services. Pipelines, dams, canals, roads, highways, and sewage systems, among others, are being developed at a high pace. In addition, the increasing number of tourists and domestic travelers is leading to the modernisation of airports and railways, which is in turn adding to the civil engineering market growth.
Over the forecast period, the rapid industrialisation across the developing nations is likely to propel the demand for civil engineers to improve the quality of manufacturing units and power plants, which in turn is expected to bolster the market dynamics.
Civil Engineering Industry Definition and Major Segments
Civil engineering is defined as the process of designing, establishing, and maintaining a structure within a natural environment. Civil engineering plays a crucial role in the development of infrastructure. It aims at developing from the most basic to the most complex structures which are used by the general public.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/civil-engineering-market
Based on services, the market can be segmented into:
• Planning and Design
• Construction
• Maintenance
• Others
On the basis of application, the market has been classified into:
• Real Estate
• Infrastructure
• Industrial
• Others
By customers, the market has been divided into:
• Government
• Private
• Others
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Civil Engineering Market Trends
The key trends in the global civil engineering market include the growing influence of advanced and upgraded construction technologies on civil engineering. Penetration of technologies such as BMI, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and machine learning, among others, are improving the efficiency of the market, thereby, leading to great business profitability. In addition, rapid improvements and growing sophistication of construction equipment and the introduction of brand new components, such as drones, are enhancing safety, facilitating remote working, and reducing labor costs, which are further augmenting the civil engineering market growth.
The rapid development of smart homes is another crucial market-driving trend that is further expanding the market opportunities, owing to the fact that civil engineering is important for planning and executing structures equipped with smart technology. Over the forecast period, the rising standards of living across rural and semi-urban areas are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market as these areas possess huge scope for the construction of modern-era structures.
In regional terms, Asia Pacific accounts for a decent share in the market because of the large consumer base which is leading to an expansion of the real estate business.
Key Market Players
The major players in the civil engineering market report include:
AECOM
Stantec, Inc.
SNC-Lavalin Group
Fluor Corporation
HDR, Inc.
Tetra Tech, Inc
Amec Foster Wheeler plc
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, mergers, and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Refrigerator Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/refrigerator-market
Rare Diseases Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/rare-diseases-treatment-market
Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-vehicle-transmission-market
Intelligent Pigging Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/intelligent-pigging-market
Data Centre Transfer Switches and Switchgears Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/data-centre-transfer-switches-and-switchgears-market
Amorphous Soft Magnetic Materials Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/amorphous-soft-magnetic-materials-market
Wireless Microphone Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wireless-microphone-market
Blackstrap Molasses Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/blackstrap-molasses-market
Compound Semiconductor Packaging Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/compound-semiconductor-packaging-market
Ceramic Fibre Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ceramic-fibre-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Eliana Grace
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other