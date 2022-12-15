RoodMicrotec and NOVELDA sign contract for strategic cooperation for UWB devices

Deventer, December 15, 2022 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, and NOVELDA, the world leader in UWB (Ultra-Wideband) sensing solutions, today announce that the companies have reached agreement on the qualification, test and supply of NOVELDA's new generation of UWB devices. The Ultra-Wideband Sensor can detect the tiniest movements, even breathing and heartbeat. This ability enables NOVELDA to offer the most reliable human presence sensor in the world. It will automatically activate a device like a laptop, an LCD screen or a ceiling lamp, when you need it, and turn the device off when you leave. This is useful in a variety of indoor applications in consumer electronics, building automation and in smart building systems. NOVELDA UWB Sensor enables new levels of user experience, increases safety, and reduces energy consumption.

The cooperation with RoodMicrotec as European partner enables NOVELDA to manage faster qualification and industrialization of new products. Effective collaboration, both on engineering and management level, and combining each partner's expertise is allowing ‘first time right' development of test solutions, qualification processes and rapid launch of production testing and supply. Furthermore, being a long-term partner, RoodMicrotec will support NOVELDA in continuously optimizing testing procedures to drive cost down over time.

RoodMicrotec will be partnering with NOVELDA in serving the global UWB market, which is forecasted by TSR (Techno System Research) to reach from 300 million units shipped in 2022 towards more than 1.8 billion units shipped by 2030.

"This collaboration provides us with faster time-to-market of our innovative UWB solutions, continuity of supply and constant focus on improvements both in quality and cost", says Jan-Bjørnar Lund, NOVELDA's CEO.

For RoodMicrotec, this partnership matches well within its portfolio of capabilities and services, as European leading test house.

Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec, says: "This partnership is right within the sweet spot of our business proposition; combining our expertise with our customers' interests. We support our customers with state-of-the art RF test development and equipment in 24/7 highly flexible production test environment, complying with world class quality standards."

About NOVELDA

NOVELDA, the world leader in UWB sensing solutions, provides the world's most accurate, intelligent and reliable sensor solution for human presence detection. NOVELDA Ultra-Wideband (UWB) short-range impulse radar sensors help save energy and achieve new levels of user experience and interactivity in a variety of indoor applications, including consumer electronic devices and smart building systems. NOVELDA technology complies with worldwide UWB regulations and is protected by several design patents.

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarter is located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com



