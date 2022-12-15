Ada Health Receives EU-MDR Certification for AI-Powered Symptom Assessment Platform

Ada Health's AI solution certified as a Class IIa medical device

Certification demonstrates the efficacy and safety of Ada's health assessment platform and is proof of the company's commitment to comply with high quality standards and industry best practices

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada Health GmbH ('Ada Health') the global digital health company focused on improving human health at scale, today announces that Ada Assess has successfully been certified as a Class IIa medical device under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/745) (EU-MDR). As an independent validation of Ada's commitment to the highest standards of efficacy and safety, the certification is a major milestone for the business and reinforces Ada Health's position as a leader within the AI-based health and symptom assessment category and its commitment to medical quality.

The EU-MDR is the medical device regulation applied by the European Commission. It was established to set EU-wide rules to improve the safety and quality of medical devices and provide transparency for patients to ensure public health and patient safety.

The Ada Assess enterprise solution is among the first AI-based symptom assessment platforms to be certified as a Class IIa medical device. Ada's enterprise solutions allow its partners to transform care pathways by integrating Ada's symptom assessment, care navigation and clinical handover capabilities into an enterprise partner's digital channels, such as websites, apps and user portals, helping to build digital front doors with seamless user experience.

To secure Class IIa classification, Ada Health had to consistently demonstrate that its Ada Assess solution, and quality management system (QMS) meet the EU-MDR's rigorous standards for safety and effectiveness. This involved undergoing external audits, submitting technical documentation, and supplying proof of clinical benefits and studies for review by TÜV SÜD Product Service GmbH, an independent third-party certification organisation (or "Notified Body") based in Germany. The Ada Assess solution includes many of Ada's core components including its medical content platform, symptom assessment, its care navigation and digital triage, handover for sharing assessment reports with clients, as well as interoperability services that are essential for integration with partner systems and Smart Authorisation controls for identity management and secure single sign-on (SSO).

EU-MDR has replaced the Medical Devices Directive (MDD) and the Active Implantable Medical Devices Directive (AIMDD). Ada's certification is thanks to a company-wide commitment to demonstrating that Ada meets the strict quality principles demanded by EU-MDR and a determination to continually evolve and improve its product offering to meet customers' needs.

Although EU-MDR is only applicable in Europe, Ada's quality management system, as certified by TÜV SÜD, is also compliant with ISO 13485, a global standard to ensure quality and safety.

Claire Novorol, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Ada Health said:

"The EU-MDR is one of the world's most robust health tech regulations and it has a vital role to play in ensuring medical devices meet the highest standards as well as giving confidence to healthcare systems and partners that want to innovate with digital technologies for their patients. Our EU-MDR certification is a reflection of Ada's commitment to safety and medical quality. We've always welcomed the development of robust international standards and are delighted to be a leader in our space as one of the first digital health companies to secure EU-MDR certification."

Ada has already proven itself as the world's most popular health assessment tool and has empowered over 12 million users globally to make better-informed health decisions through its consumer app, and over 50 million more have access to Ada through its enterprise partnerships.

Ada's free to use consumer facing app which utilises the same AI platform is also in the final stages of acquiring Class IIa certification under EU-MDR.

How Ada Works

Ada provides users with AI-based guidance and insight into their personal health. The insights and guidance provided include an overview of possible conditions, an estimated likelihood of each condition, and navigation to the appropriate level of care. After an assessment, the user can share their results with healthcare providers, who may consider this information for clinical decision-making. Ada Assess is not a substitute for advice from a healthcare professional and does not provide a final medical diagnosis. For Ada's enterprise partners, the solution enables them to provide a more streamlined discovery and navigation process, improving the patient experience. They also benefit from anonymised data insights which they can use to make further improvements to their services.

About Ada Health

Ada is a global health company founded by doctors, scientists, and industry pioneers to create new possibilities for personal health and transform knowledge into better outcomes. Its core system connects medical knowledge with intelligent technology to help people actively manage their health and health systems to deliver more effective care. The company works with leading health providers, organisations, and governments to carry out this vision. Used by millions of people around the world, Ada is setting new standards for AI in healthcare.

To learn more, visit www.ada.com .

