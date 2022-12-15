Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,311 in the last 365 days.

Invitation to presentation of Essity's Year-end Report 2022

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Year-end Report 2022 will be published on January 26, 2023, at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023
Time: 09:00 CET
Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2023-01-26 
Telephone: UK: +44 (0) 33 055 102 00, USA: +1 212 999 66 59, SWE: +46 (0) 8 505 204 24. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity"

The presentation of the Year-end Report will also be livestreamed on LinkedIn and Twitter

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz,
Vice President Corporate Communications,
+46 733 13 30 55,
per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson,
Vice President Investor Relations,
+46 705 11 15 81,
johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-essitys-year-end-report-2022-301703835.html

SOURCE Essity

You just read:

Invitation to presentation of Essity's Year-end Report 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.