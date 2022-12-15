Global Armored Car Market Report 2021: Market Overview, Market Status and Forecast till 2030
The market for armored vehicles is flourishing. Money and other valuables are transported in armored vehicles. Businesses that produce armored vehicles profit greatly from this market. Due to the global rise in security needs, the armored car market is expanding quickly. This is particularly true in nations like China and India, both of which have a reputation for having high rates of crime.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Due to its improved security features, such as strong armor and ballistic glass windows, Type B4 armored automobiles are in high demand right now. Because they provide more protection against explosions and ballistic projectiles, Type B5 armored automobiles are becoming more and more common among government institutions.
China's economy is currently booming, and there is a growing demand for armored cars as a result of rising security concerns and the country's expanding economic environment. In Japan, the market for armored vehicles is expanding quickly. Since the 1950s, the Japanese government has transported cash and vital documents in armored vehicles.
Prominent Key Players of the Global Armored Car Market
• STREIT Group
• Centigon Security Group
• INKAS
• Armormax
• DIMA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd
• MSPV
• Double Star (Shanghai)
• JANKEL ARMOURING
• The Armored Group
• Shell Armored Vehicles
• Alpine Armoring Inc
• WELP Armouring
• JCBL Armouring Solutions
Key Market Segments Table: Global Armored Car Market
Based on types, the Global Armored Car Market is primarily split into:
• B4
• B5
• B6
• B7
Others Based on applications, the Global Armored Car Market covers:
• Military Use
• Business Use
• Private Use
Measurement Center By geography, the global Armored Car Market is divided into:
• North America
• Europe
• China
• Japan
• South East Asia
• India
• Other regions
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The market for armored cars has been significantly impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19. Due to the battle, there is a lack of armored vehicles, which raises the cost of these vehicles. Sales have plummeted as a result, which has had a negative effect on the market. The battle has also caused new armored vehicle deliveries to be delayed, which has had an effect on the market. Additionally, there is concern among customers that the war might worsen and harm the economy even more.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Global Armored Car Market
Government security concerns, the illegal arms trade, and rising insurance costs are some of the major factors driving and hindering the worldwide armored car market.
One of the key factors influencing demand for armored vehicles is government security concerns because they offer some level of defense against assault. Additionally, governments frequently employ armored vehicles for official purposes, such as the transportation of senior officials.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
The key benefits for industry participants and stakeholders include:
Reduction in crime risk: Businesses can lower their risk of crime with greater security, which will result in fewer losses and better overall corporate success.
Faster transactions: Transactions may be finished easily and quickly, increasing productivity and reducing expenses.
