5G Virtual Reality Market Size to Grow by US$ 6.1 billion Growth Opportunities Led By Amazon, Ikea, Facebook, Sephora

The market for 5G VR is rising due to increased investment from market-leading players. Facebook integrating augmented reality ads into its application.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the 5G Virtual Reality Market is expected to reach US$ 6.1 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 40.4% during 2021-2026. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of Augmented & Virtual Reality Devices due to better user engagement with high recall rate. The commerce industry saw a huge change when e-commerce concept gained mass adoption. Prominent companies such as Walmart, Blockbuster suffered when people began purchasing products online, and players such as Amazon, eBay and Netflix gathered the majority of market share. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the 5G Virtual Reality Market highlights the following areas –

• One of the major drivers is the rise in adoption of smartphones. Hence, Mixed Reality devices incorporated/enabled with smartphones offering plug and play features would cause a paradigm shift to the mixed reality devices market. For instance, Lenovo has developed a new smartphone “Phab 2 Pro” enabled with Google Tango which offers mixed-reality features to an extent.

• Virtual Reality technically elaborates the scope of E-Commerce and took the interaction to a whole new level altogether.

• As per IndustryARC research, more than 60% of online shoppers prefer to purchase items that offer Virtual Reality on websites in one way or the other. It’s inarguable fact that both AR and VR have increased user interaction for many companies and helped them to upsurge their user base.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Device Type - In Device Type Segment, Video/Display Walls stood as the fastest growing subset with an estimated CAGR of 45.2% during the forecast period. Microsoft is now selling development versions of its mixed-reality visor called the HoloLens and Magic leap which is a new start up based in Florida has also come up with smart glasses technology, a pair of transparent glasses, which are capable of sending the user into a mixed reality world.

• By End Use Industry - Engineers can use VR headsets for on job improvisation cantered to the fact that the human mind processes technical information more efficiently presented in a 3D format faster than having to translate it from a 2D perspective. 5G VR is becoming an integral backbone of numerous drill programs for future accident and emergency doctors, aiding for better preparation of practitioners for surgery using VR systems, before having to commence actual patients.

• By Geography - Being one of the most advanced settlement in terms of cutting-edge technology being implied in all its industrial operations, North America is reckoned to be dominating the global virtual reality market demand. This region, housing some of the pioneering players such as Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Facebook, is responsible for a substantial 34% of the global demand as of 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the 5G Virtual Reality Industry are -

1. Amazon

2. Ikea

3. Facebook

4. Sephora

5. BMW

