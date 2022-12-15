The Salon Services Market is Likely to Witness Steady Growth, Anticipated to Reach US$ 480 Billion by 2033: Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America salon services market is the dominant region in the overall market as it contributes approximately 40% to the overall salon services market. Consumer awareness about the benefits associated with beauty salons service is also propelling the growth of the salon services market.

In the past 10 years, Salon Services Market have become a priority for people around the world. The demand for eco-friendly cosmetics is also on the rise as customers seek better style through an increased focus on personal hygiene, physical appearance, skincare products, and other aspects of their beauty regimes. This surge in spending has resulted in significant expansion within salon services across all markets globally.

With disposable incomes and living standards on the rise, people are increasingly indulging in beauty treatments to pamper their skin and relieve stress. This boom is also driven by growing demand for natural products that keep bodies healthy without compromising safety or quality.

This combined with advancing technologies is propelling the market forward over this period of time - setting it up to reach greater heights than ever before

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2023, the salon services market was valued at US$ 233.8Billion

From 2023 to 2033, the industry is poised to grow at a 7.46% CAGR

By 2033, salon service market is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 480 Billion By service type, the hair care segment accounted for the largest share of 7.3% and is expected to continue this trend over the forecast period. China is poised to yield a CAGR of 7.3% with respect to salon services in 2033







“Growing per capita income and increased spending on personal grooming services are expected to radically transform the salon services market in the coming years,” comments an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape

Great Clips Inc., Regis Corporation, Dessange International, Ulta Beauty Inc., The Lounge Hair Salon, Seva Beauty, Dry Bar LLC, Skin Rich, The Leading Salons of the World LLC, Snip-its, are some of the key companies in the salon services market.

Furthermore, many salon centers are adopting newer techniques and using more organic and chemical free products to gain a competitive share of the salon services market. These are the key strategies followed by salons to increase their market share in terms of revenue. for instance,

In June 2022 - Regis Corporation, announces that it has partnered with Zenoti. Zenoti will become the sole salon technology platform for all of Regis' brands. With this relationship, Zenoti will help Regis deliver a modern, digital experience to drive engagement with its three million salon customers every month.

Chapel Beauty & Aesthetics, provide clients with a variety of treatments to help them feel beautiful and rejuvenated. Also, provide specialised beauty treatments that will leave feeling confident again. From dermal fillers to micro-needling, staff have the skills and expertise to provide with a phenomenal service from beginning to end.

FMIs Domain Knowledge in Consumer Product

Our consumer product consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the industrial automation sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global industrial automation industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Key Segments Covered in the Salon Services Market Industry Survey

Salon Services Market by Service Type:

Hair Care Salon Services

Nail Care Salon Services

Skin Care Salon Services



Salon Services Market by End User:

Salon Services for Men

Salon Services for Women

Salon Services Market by Region:

North America Salon Services Market

Latin America Salon Services Market

Europe Salon Services Market

South Asia & Pacific Salon Services Market

East Asia Salon Services Market

Middle East & Africa Salon Services Market

