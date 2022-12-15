/EIN News/ -- Press release, Copenhagen, 14.12.2022

With an eye on international growth, Danish martech companies Umbraco and Agillic partner for technology platform ecosystems.

Advocates for technology platform ecosystems, Umbraco and Agillic are now partnering to make their platforms easy to integrate, so that brands can seamlessly extend their customer experience from web to omnichannel.

Having the right martech stack can mean the difference between being a market leader or a market follower. Combining Agillic’s omnichannel personalisation capabilities with Umbraco’s unmatched CMS expertise instantly creates a unique opportunity for brands to deliver highly relevant customer experiences and explore customer value.

The two Danish born martech brands are both set for further international growth and the partnership is a strategic initiative to both strengthen a joint value proposition and capitalise on opportunities – for the partnership and its clients.

Says Umbraco’s Tech Partner Manager Jonas Thykjær Poulsen:

“Making sure that our clients can build and scale a customised digital experience with a CMS at the core - that connects all their tools without friction - is a core focus for Umbraco. The partnership with Agillic is a perfect example of this, giving our joint and future clients a powerful recipe to win.”

Says Agillic’s CCO Bo Sannung:

“Not only do we in Agillic already have clients using Umbraco who will benefit. This also presents a strong use-case to fuel our continued international growth. Partnering with another Danish software success is a sheer pleasure.”

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 – Copenhagen – Denmark





