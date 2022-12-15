Internet Of Things Technology Market Size to Increase by US$1,021 billion by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The industrial sector is expected to hold the highest market share in the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Internet Of Things Technology Market is expected to reach US$1,021 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 11.9% during 2021-2026. The Internet of Things (IoT) describes the network of physical objects or things that are embedded with sensors, processors, software, and other technologies for the purpose of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems over the internet. Internet of Things Technology offers various applications across a wide range of industries which includes Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Domotics, Data Sensing, Data Analytics, Digital Transformation, and many others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Internet Of Things Technology Market highlights the following areas –

• Increasing adoption of cloud platforms, the declining cost of smart sensors across various end-use industries in the global market is analyzed to significantly drive the market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

• Sensors are analyzed to hold a significant share in 2020 owing to their increasing applications in various consumer electronics such as Ambient Light Sensor, in industrial sector such as Temperature sensors, in wearable devices such as Blood Glucose Sensor, in Automotive sectors such as Motion sensors and many other end-users. This tends to bring significant growth in the market size of sensors further propelling the Internet of Things Technology Market growth.

• The industrial sector is expected to hold the highest market share in the forecast period owing to the adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Technology across the globe. Leading industrial companies are been investing in shifting to IoT technology in their work culture and maintaining a high-efficient industrial automation system.

• North America is analyzed to hold the highest market share during the forecast period owing to the vast adoption of automation in almost every end-use sector. Industry 4.0, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Technology, and leading smart city development programs in this region has contributed significantly to the market growth of the Internet of Things (IIoT) Technology in this region.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type - The Internet of Things Technology Market Report is segmented into Processors, Sensors, Connectivity IC, Memory Devices, Logic Devices, and Others. Sensors are analyzed to hold the highest share and grow at the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to its increasing applications in various end-use industries which includes consumer electronics for Ambient Light Sensor, in the industrial sector for Temperature sensors, in wearable devices for Blood Glucose Sensor, in Automotive sector such for Motion sensors and many others.

• By End-Use Industry - The Internet of Things Technology Market Report is segmented into Healthcare, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Building & Home Automation, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defence, Oil & Gas, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Wearables, Agriculture and Others. The industrial sector is analyzed to hold the highest share with a growth rate CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

• By Geography - North America is analyzed to be the major region with a share of 30% in 2020 for the Internet of Things Technology Market owing to the huge scope of automation across various industries in the leading economies such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Internet Of Things Technology Industry are -

1. Alphabet Inc.

2. Amazon Web Services

3. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

4. Cisco Systems

5. General Electric (GE)

