IELTS Exam at MPU-Bell Centre of English now opens for registration

MACAU, December 15 - IELTS, the International English Language Testing System, is the world's leading international test of English language proficiency, recognized by over 11,000 institutions in more than 140 countries and taken by more than three million people each year (www.ielts.org). It is the international English language standard required for education, immigration and employment in countries and regions where English is the language of communication. The new computer-delivered IELTS test will be held in early February in 2023 at the MPU-Bell Centre of English. The test format is consistent with the paper-based test in terms of question types, level of difficulty and scoring criteria, but allows for faster results for candidates.

The Bell Centre of English of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU-Bell) was the first to offer the IELTS test in Macao. It locates in the centre of Macao and is easily accessible by public transport. IELTS test will be scheduled between Feb to June, for a total of 40 sessions, for the first half of 2023. Interested applicants can register through the website of the British Council (Hong Kong): https://ieltsregistration.britishcouncil.org/test-chooser, and select "MPU-BELL - Macao Polytechnic University " as the examination location. Local students can also apply for subsidies of “Continuing Education Development Plan” (DSEDJ). To comply with the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Macao SAR Health Bureau, the candidates must wear masks and have body temperature taken, and present a valid personal health code in green.

MPU-Bell continuously provides a wide range of high-quality English courses in university-level and vocational and technical education for the students and teachers of MPU, the schools and community of Macao and the Greater China Region. Its services include, but are not limited to, the provision of courses for general English and English for specific purpose, language testing and teacher training, the design of professional English teaching materials, one-to-one (or small group) learning, proof reading and invigilation for special exam. Over the years, it has also been adopting truly advanced teaching methods, tailored-made pedagogy and materials, as well as multi-media language learning technology to help the public improve their English, and remaining dedicated to assisting the SAR government in shaping Macao as the base for an international English testing and training Centre by providing more diversified English training courses and language proficiency tests in the near future.

For more information, please contact at 8599 3163 or email to mpubell@mpu.edu.mo or visit the official website of MPU-Bell: https://bellcentre.mpu.edu.mo/index.php/en/.