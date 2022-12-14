Governor Abbott Appoints Hicks As 34th Judicial District Attorney

TEXAS, December 14 - December 14, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Bill D. Hicks as the District Attorney of the 34th Judicial District in Culberson, Hudspeth, and El Paso Counties, effective at 5:00 p.m. MST on December 14, 2022, for a term set to expire December 31, 2024 or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

"With over two decades of legal experience and a strong track record of public service, Bill Hicks is the ideal candidate to serve as District Attorney for Texans in El Paso, Culberson, and Hudspeth Counties," said Governor Abbott. "The 34th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will be in good hands under Bill Hicks as he takes the office in the right direction, and I have no doubt that he will restore confidence in the office as he serves honorably and faithfully in this new role."

"I appreciate Governor Abbott's timely appointment of Judge Bill D. Hicks as the District Attorney for the 34th Judicial District,” said Senator César J. Blanco. "I have had conversations will Judge Hicks and with his more than 22 years of legal experience as a Judge, Assistant District Attorney, and Criminal and Injury Defense Attorney, I am confident he will bring order, competence, and trust back into the District Attorney's Office while being a steward of office for the people of El Paso, Culberson, and Hudspeth County. Therefore, I concur with this appointment."

Bill D. Hicks of El Paso is an attorney and owner of The Law Offices of Bill D. Hicks P.C. Prior to his work in general practice law, he served as Judge of the 243rd Judicial District Court in El Paso County and as an Assistant District Attorney for the 34th Judicial District for over 12 years. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, including its Family Law, Criminal Justice, and Litigation sections, the Federal Western District of Texas, College of the State Bar of Texas, and the West Texas Detention Facility Corporation. He is a member and former board member of the El Paso Bar Association, former Commissioner of the El Paso County Ethics Commission and the City of El Paso Ethics Review Commission, and former Special Commissioner of the El Paso Condemnation Commission. Additionally, he is a member of the El Paso Make-A-Wish Regional Advisory Board and the Child Crisis Center of El Paso Board of Directors. He is also a member and former President of the Rotary Club of El Paso. Hicks received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.