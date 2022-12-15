Manchin, Capito Announce $6 Million for 31 West Virginia Health Centers to Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations

December 14, 2022

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $6,004,515 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for 31 health centers across West Virginia. The funding will support providing updated COVID-19 vaccinations in West Virginia communities, with a focus on underserved populations.





“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective and vital as we continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19, which is why I am pleased HHS is investing more than $6 million to boost vaccination efforts across West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will help expand drive-up, walk-up and community-based vaccination events, bolster outreach initiatives and strengthen translation and interpretation services to ensure everyone who wants a vaccine can get one, especially as flu cases and other respiratory diseases peak. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our healthcare organizations as they care for West Virginians across the Mountain State.”





“These grants give our state more resources to allow every West Virginian the access to address their healthcare needs. This money also provides more tools to healthcare providers to better help them address the health needs for people across our state. Strengthening our health care infrastructure and making sure West Virginians have access to the care they want is essential,” Senator Capito said.





The HHS Expanding COVID-19 Vaccination initiative provides resources directly to health centers across the country to increase COVID-19 vaccinations by addressing the unique access barriers experienced by underserved populations. The program will strengthen coordination between healthcare providers and community-based organizations that provide childcare, early childhood development, housing, food, employment, education, older adult and other health services. Health centers will be encouraged to establish mobile, drive-up, walk-up and community-based vaccination events, extend operating hours, bolster outreach efforts and expand transportation, translation, education and interpretation services to reduce access barriers to the vaccination.

Individual awards listed below: