Production Printers Market to Grow By 4.7% Y-O-Y From 2021 To 2026

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Production Printers Market is expected to reach US$9.1 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of4.7% during 2021-2026. The production printers are also known as digital presses, variable data printing or commercial printers as these are very fast pieces of machinery that produce very efficient and high quality printing. The production printers offer ideal solution for any digital printing business owing to which these are an ideal solution for the growing advertising needs of the enterprises across the world. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Production Printers Market highlights the following areas –

• The upsurge in printing activities due to the demand for attractive advertisements, brooches, bags and others are driving the growth of the market.

• The inkjet printing technology is witnessing a significant growth in the market owing to the adoption of inkjet technology for printing purposes.

• In APAC, rise in urbanization, growth of the emerging economies, investments in the new advertising activities and others.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Technology - The market is segmented into Inkjet and Toner. Inkjet printers are witnessing a significant growth in the market at 6.5% CAGR through 2026 as they are cheaper, smaller and can be used to print both text documents and high quality colored images. The growth of packaging industry, advertising businesses and e-commerce have fueled the growth of the market as the inkjet printers perform a better job of blending and producing vibrant colors.

• By Production Type - By Production Type the market is segmented into Cut Fed and Continuous Feed. The Continuous Feed dominated the market with a share of 74% in 2020. This technology is also known as continuous form paper which may come in stack where each sheet is connected to the other by a punched edge.

• By Geography - By Geography the Production Printers Market is dominated by APAC with a market share of 33.1% in 2020. APAC is dominating the market owing to the growth of emerging economies, growth of the smart cities and others. In countries, China is a hub for production processes for many industries along with growing demand for production printers and industrial related developments, persisting in the country and contributing extensively to the innovations in utilization and determination of physical properties of different technologies.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Production Printers Industry are -

1. 3D Co. Ltd.

2. Farsoon Technologies

3. Protofab

4. SLM Solutions GmbH

5. Materialise NV

