AFFMA/AIFF 501(c) (3), Receives $500,000 Donation from Vezbi Super App

Arpa is recognized by LA councilman Paul Krekorian

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arpa International Film Festival is proud to announce that it is the recipient of a $500,000 donation from the Vezbi Super App in Vezbi corporate stock equity, eligible to be liquidated over 5 years, as part of its Project Seva. Along with the donation, Vezbi will be creating custom Micro-apps and Communities for the use by Arpa Foundation for Film Music and Art and its members and those it serves.

Vezbi Super App’s Project Seva is based on the concept of selfless service that is performed without any expectation of result or award for performing it, an act of compassion and care for others above oneself. Vezbi is rewarding those organizations to help them carry out their mission and goals by utilizing the Vezbi Super App platform and resources to assist them.



About Vezbi

Vezbi is a community-driven Super App designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. All businesses, users and agencies are welcome to join Vezbi as long as they meet the technical requirements and rules set forth in the Terms of Service and related documents. Vezbi is available on both iOS & Android.

To learn more about Vezbi, please visit www.vezbi.com.

About Arpa Foundation for Film Music and Art / Arpa International Film Festival



The Arpa Foundation for Film, Music and Art, is a Los Angeles-based non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, Arpa IFF is dedicated to cultivating cultural understanding and global empathy by creating a dynamic forum for international cinema. This year the festival streamed 80 films from 27 countries hosted by the digital streaming platform Eventive and in theater.

The Arpa Foundation for Film, Music and Art was formed in 1995 for the purpose of promoting the arts and enhancing the cultural environment of the Los Angeles community. Over the years, AFFMA has supported a spectrum of artists, including filmmakers, writers, photographers, dancers, designers, actors and musicians, through its signature annual Arpa International Film Festival held in Hollywood, California since 1997. Led by Arpa founder Sylvia Minassian, who is of Armenian Origin, the festival has showcased local and international films that explore critical issues such as war, genocide, diaspora, dual identities, exile and multiculturalism. In the past 25 years, Arpa IFF has received entries from 49 countries, providing audiences with a wide diversity of films and safe ground for international filmmakers with unique independent artistic vision.

As one of the oldest independent film festivals in Los Angeles, we have been able to bring together thousands of artists and moviegoers to celebrate global film, creativity, storytelling and innovation at a variety of venues. Our first Arpa International Film Festival was held at the Alfred Hitchcock Theatre located at Universal Studios in 1997. Special guests included producers Hank Moonjean (Dangerous Liaisons, Beauty and the Beast) and Howard Kazanjian (Raiders of the Lost Ark, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi). The festival found a new home for several years at Raleigh Studios, one of the oldest studios in Hollywood, dating back to 1915. Equally historic, the festival’s awards ceremonies were held at the Roosevelt Hotel. Following a period of rapid growth and popularity between 2003-2006, the festival moved to the ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood, with the awards gala taking place at the Universal Sheraton Hotel. From 2006 to 2018 the festival was held at the Egyptian Theater. In 2019 the festival was held at the historic Legion Theater in Hollywood and showcased a dynamic set of films from around the world. The festival was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 through Seed and Spark and Eventive.

The Arpa IFF is a competitive festival. Awards are given for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Short, Best Documentary and Best Music Video. We also conduct general filmmaker forums with directors, producers, editors, etc. and panel discussions on such topics as Women in Filmmaking.

Arpa believes in unifying diverse people and cultures through the arts, and we believe in film’s power to inspire, entertain, and change the world. All financial support will help us continue our efforts and achieve our goal of championing the world’s finest filmmakers in Hollywood.

To learn more visit the website: http://affma.org/