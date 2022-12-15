Automotive Brake Pad Market to Generate $6.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Launch high performance and high-quality friction materials with advanced development and manufacturing technologies serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global automotive brake pad market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global automotive brake pad market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive brake pad market garnered $3.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $6.5 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Automotive Brake Pad Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $6.5 billion CAGR 5.6% No. of Pages in Report 245 Segments covered Material, Application, Capacity, End User, Sales Channel, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable brake pads Increase in stringent rules and regulation Opportunities Launch high performance and high-quality friction materials with advanced development and manufacturing technologies Restraints High development cost of brake pads

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global automotive brake pad market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of production of vehicles.

Curfew practices globally affected the domestic as well as international production of automotive brake pad, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the overall market.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

However, the global automotive brake pad market has already recovered in the post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global automotive brake pad market based on Material, Application, Capacity, End User, Sales Channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on sales channel, the aftermarket segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global automotive brake pad market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the OEM segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on position, the front and rear segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global automotive brake pad market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the front segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on material, the non-asbestos organic segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global automotive brake pad market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the ceramic segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global automotive brake pad market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global automotive brake pad market analyzed in the research include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Akebono Brake Industry Co Ltd, ADVICS Co., Ltd., Brake Parts Inc., Brembo S.p.A, Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.), EBC Brakes, ITT Inc., Nisshinbo Brake Inc., Tenneco Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global automotive brake pad market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

