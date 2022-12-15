Distributed Antenna System Market to grow by USD US$11.3 Billion by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Potential investment in the Telecom Towers Market is estimated to drive the Distributed Antenna System Market size.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Distributed Antenna System Market is expected to reach US$11.3 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026. A Distributed Antenna System offers multi-operator coverage and robust capacity across residential buildings, and other commercial facilities. The rise in various digital offerings designed to meet consumer expectations have influenced venue owners, like, stadiums, airport and hotels venues to denote ubiquitous connectivity, which are driving the market. Moreover, the significant factors for the penetration of the Distributed Antenna System Industry encompass the rise of IoT, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, several Resource management and other new opportunities such as Fiber optics solutions for wider area coverage. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Distributed Antenna System Market highlights the following areas –

• Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the major region with a share of 57% in 2020 for the Distributed Antenna System Market owing to the significant deployment of Distributed Antenna systems due to the extensive smartphone penetration and growing urbanization.

• The Service offering segment is estimated to hold the highest share of 56%, owing to the significant rise in the demand for high-speed connectivity across every commercial sector.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Offering - The Distributed Antenna System Market is segmented into Component and Services. The Service offering segment is estimated to hold the highest share of 56%, owing to the significant rise in the demand for high-speed connectivity across every commercial sector. Thus, the end users can benefit from a multicarrier DAS in terms of scalability, strong coverage and dynamic equipment architecture of DAS for better adaptability.

• By Type - The Distributed Antenna System Market is segmented into Active, Passive and Hybrid. The Active DAS is analyzed to hold the highest share of 41%. The amplifiers of Active DAS provide a stronger signal to wireless units, resulting in a stronger outgoing signal. In addition to that, the Active DAS is more efficient than the other types of DAS due to the transmission of signals over optical fibers.

• By Geography - Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the major region with a share of 57% in 2020 for the Distributed Antenna System Market owing to the significant deployment of Distributed Antenna system due to the extensive smartphone penetration, growing urbanization, such as such as high-rise building, large shopping malls and airports, as well as rising demand for seamless network connectivity among diverse range of applications like Network switching subsystem and Numerical Electromagnetics Code.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Distributed Antenna System Industry are -

1. CommScope Inc.

2. Corning Incorporated

3. Cobham Wireless

4. Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

5. American Tower Corporation

