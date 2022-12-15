Beer Market Size Expected to Reach USD $962 Billion with CAGR of 2.9% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Elevation in the number of breweries, per capita income, is Anticipated to Boost Beer Market Demand

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Beer Market size is estimated to reach $962 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Beer is delineated as a drink that falls under the category of alcoholic beverages. It is prepared through brewing where cereal grains consisting of starch are marinated in water. Barley is the most common and extensively used cereal grain in the production of beer. Following the steeping fermentation process comes into the picture to confer beer its intoxicating content where yeast is added to alter glucose in ethanol and carbon dioxide. The Beer Market outlook is exceedingly captivating as the demand for beverages with lower alcoholic content is proliferating. To curve this precipitous rise in demand market players are focusing on wide-scale production which is resulting in the heightened number of breweries. Moreover, the innovative flavor options are proving to be the best thing since sliced bread for firms in their respective market. Elevating purchasing power, and western influence in developing countries like India, China are factors set to drive the growth of the Beer Market for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16695/beer-market.html

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the Europe Beer Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. The broadening number of breweries, pubs, and clubs worldwide is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Beer Market. Addictive nature and their overuse can erupt many health complications which are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Beer Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16695

Segmental Analysis:

1. The presence of alpha-amylase and beta-amylase helps in the instantaneous breakdown of amylum polymeric carbohydrates into sugars which gives barley an edge over other grains. Furthermore, the barley segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to health benefits accompanied by such cereal grains as they provide vitamins, minerals, and fibers. Health benefits extended by barley are better metabolism, balanced cholesterol levels, and lower risk of a heart attack.

2. The can segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to being portable and convenient to use. One of the best advantages of cans over bottles is lower chilling time. Moreover, the eventful lives of people are making cans a better alternative to bottled beers.

3. The Beer Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe held the largest share with 41% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the presence of alcohol loving population in European countries.

4. With swift modernization and industrialization purchasing capacity of consumers worldwide is swelling. If we talk about the developed world then the majority of European nations have more than $60,000 GDP per capita. Nevertheless, developing nations are also witnessing a surge in purchasing powers too.

5. With swift modernization number of wine shops and clubs is on the rise to tap the proliferating demand for alcoholic beverages. With a 1.3% expansion, the number of wine shops in the US has reached over 43000 in 2021. Moreover, the exuberant nightlife of countries like the US, UK, Spain is a sight to hold. A report claimed that there are more than 60,000 bars and nightclubs in the US as of 2021. The number is expected to rise further in foreseeable future.

6. June 23, 2021, Netherlands-based famous beer company “Heineken” has raised its shareholding by 14.9% in “UBL”, which is the beer division of India-based leading brewing company “UB Group.” In the process, Heineken bought an extra 39.6 million and now the company has control over a 61.5% stake in UBL. Owing to the following strategy, Heineken would now hold the Indian market by market capitalization and product control as separate parameter, which would allow effective synergies.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Beer industry are -

1. The Boston Beer Company

2. Heineken N.V

3. Carlsberg Group

4. Constellation Brands

5. Anheuser-Bush InBev

Click on the following link to buy the Beer Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16695

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Craft Beer Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Craft-Beer-Market-Research-504983

B. South America Alcoholic Beverages Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7531/south-america-alcoholic-beverages-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062