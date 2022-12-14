MANELE MEETS UAE GOVERNMENT DELEGATION FOR COP 28

Hon. Jeremiah Manele has met Government officials from the United Arab Emirates as the oil rich Arab nation prepares to host COP 28 in November 2023.

Minister Manele was accompanied by Ambassador Moses Kouni Mose and UAE businessman entrepreneur Mr. Mohammed Albloushi and met with H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director & group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Also in attendance was UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, Her Excellency Hana Al Hashimi, Senior Adviser H.E. Dr Adnan Z Amin and Specialist Ahmed Chardaqa.

The Meeting allowed Minister Manele to reaffirm Solomon Islands presence at the International Renewable Energy Assembly which will be held from 14-15 January 2023 which will also coincide with the launch of UAE’S COP 28 Presidency.

The UAE had earlier sent invitations to Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare including other Pacific Island leaders who were part of the Small Islands Developing States (SIDS).

Minister Manele also used the opportunity to explain about the various challenges that the Solomon Islands was facing including the impacts of Climate Change and the challenges for accessing Global Climate Funds for mitigation and adaptation.

Hon. Manele also took the opportunity to congratulate H.E. Dr. Sultan on UAE’S successful hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai saying the country had displayed huge resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges as a result of covid-19 pandemic.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber welcomed the presence of Minister Manele and his delegation adding that the Government of the UAE was always ready to provide assistance for SIDS.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) coordinates the SIDS Lighthouses Initiative to accelerate SIDS’ energy transition and increase their climate resilience.

Minister Manele also had the pleasure of introducing Mr. Mohamad AlBlooshi, the first UAE national to have registered his Terra Verde Company in the Solomon Islands as a result of the Expo 2020 Dubai event.

While in Dubai, Foreign Minister Hon. Jeremiah Manele and Ambassador Moses Kouni Mouse attended a special UAE traditional dinner at the Saltees Creek Restaurant at Aloft Dubai Creek Hotel on Monday 12th December organised by UAE Businessman, Mohamad Alblooshi

During the Dubai World Expo 2020, strategic alliances were made during this historic moment prompting local Investor and Businessman, Mohammad Alblooshi to get together with a group of foreign investors and visit Solomon Islands for tourism investment opportunities.

Mohamad Alblooshi was the first Emirati to visit Solomon Islands after UAE reached a milestone agreement for a Reciprocal Visa Arrangement where citizens of both countries will not need a visa to enter each other’s countries for a maximum of 90 days with 6 months minimum passport validity.

The traditional UAE dinner event was attended by local businessmen, Partners and shareholders of Salties and friends of the Solomon Islands.

Minister Manele taking time to thank the UAE Business community for welcoming his delegation.

ENDS///