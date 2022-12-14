Police arrest a 45-year-old male suspect for raping a 7-year-old girl in Central Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) at Tulagi in Central Province have arrested a 45-year-old male suspect for the allegation of rape of a 7-year-old girl recently.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Central Province, Superintendent David Soakai said the rape incident has happened at Tulagi between a Church area and victim’s residence.

Superintendent Soakai said the sad reality of this incident is that the suspect and the victim are related to each other.

PPC Soakai said the suspect arrived at the victim’s residence and call the victim while her grandmother busy at the kitchen and allegedly rape the girl behind their house.

Mr. Soakai said the suspect were released under strict bail condition while investigation in the rape incident continue on.

He appealed to the family and relatives of the victim to remain calm and allow police to investigate the matter and further appeal to members of the community who have any information about the incident to come forward and assist police with the investigation.

Police condemns the alleged incident in the strongest terms. It is inhuman and it is a very serious crime. Rape bears a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Members of the community are encouraged to report such incidents as early as possible as the law will not tolerate such people with immoral intentions.

//End//