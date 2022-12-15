Global Plasterboard Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 5.2% By 2028
Plasterboards have seen an increase in application in the construction industry over the past years and will see a major hike in the forecast period as well. Increasing construction activity across the world has led to a substantial increase in demand for construction requisites and this is driving the Plasterboard market potential as well.
Increasing urbanization and industrialization are majorly propelling construction activity across the world and is expected to prominently influence the Plasterboard market potential over the forecast period. Rising infrastructure development in emerging economies will also boost the adoption of Plasterboards in multiple construction applications to enhance their quality and functionality
However, the high costs of production of Plasterboard are expected to have a hindering effect on the Plasterboard market growth over the forecast period. Plasterboard companies are focusing on reducing costs to increase profitability and the cost of products to ensure optimal business growth. Another factor that could hamper market growth is the stringent mandates regarding construction across the world that create an obstacle for use of Plasterboard.
The pandemic of 2020 caused a drop in construction activity across the world and hence resulted in the downfall of the Plasterboard market as well. Shortage of raw materials, restricted manufacturing, closed trade activities, and loss of business were major factors that adversely impacted the Plasterboard market potential in 2020.
Drop in infrastructure development due to the spread of coronavirus infections negatively impacted the whole construction industry and this also had a negative impact on Plasterboard market growth.
The Plasterboard market is expected to rise at a steady pace in the post-pandemic era owing to rising construction activity on a global scale due to large-scale infrastructure development of economies. The lifting of restrictions will help the Plasterboard market to make a faster recovery.
Global Plasterboard Market
The global Plasterboard market is segregated based on type, form, end use sector, and region. Based on end use sector, the global market is distinguished into residential and non residential. The non residential segment will hold a dominant outlook in the global Plasterboard marketplace whereas the residential segment is also expected to record notable growth over the forecast period. Increasing urbanization and industrialization will propel growth in these segments.
Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a dominant outlook in the global Plasterboard industry landscape. Increasing industrial activity and rising demand for infrastructure development will prominently influence the Plasterboard market growth in this region over the forecast period. India and China are anticipated to be highly beneficial markets owing to rising investments in infrastructure development by the governments. Increasing urbanization and industrialization are major trends that govern the Plasterboard market potential in this region over the forecast period.
Key players functioning in the global Plasterboard market include Armstrong World Industries Inc. (U.S.), Etex Group (Belgium), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Gypsum Management and Supply, Inc. (U.S.), USG Corporation (U.S.), Georgia Pacific LLC (U.S.), Boral Limited (Australia), KNAUF Gips KG (Germany), Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand), LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland), and National Gypsum Company (U.S.). Other players in the plasterboard market include Mada Gypsum Company (Saudi Arabia), Beijing New Building Material Group (China), Gypsemna (UAE), Gyprock (Australia), Siniat Ltd (U.K.), Ayhaco Gypsum Products (UAE), Ahlstrom Corporation (Finland), Tai Shah Gypsum Co. (China), Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tanzania Gypsum Limited (Tanzania), Atiskan Gypsum Products Co Inc. (Turkey), Jason Plasterboard Co. Ltd. (China), and Gyptec Iberica (Portugal).
Scope of the Report
Plasterboard is essentially an inner layer of gypsum that is sandwiched between two outer layers of lining paper, with various additives added to the gypsum layer while varying the additives, weight, and strength of the lining paper. The market is segmented by form consisting of square-edged and tapered. The market is segmented by types such as damp-proof plasterboard, fire-resistant plasterboard, impact-resistant plasterboard, insulated plasterboard, moisture-resistant plasterboard, sound-insulated plasterboard, standard plasterboard, and thermal plasterboard. The report also covers the market size and forecasts for the Plasterboard Market in 15 countries across major regions.
Recent developments:
In February 2022, USG Boral Building Products Pty Limited was acquired by Knauf Group and now is called by the name Knauf Gypsum Pty Ltd in Australia which is a leading supplier of Plasterboards and other construction essentials in the Australian region.
Global Plasterboard market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Standard
Fire-resistant
Sound-insulated
Moisture-resistant
Thermal
Specialist
Impact-resistant
Triple low-e, gas-filled
By Form
Tapered-edged
Square-edged
By End-Use Sector
Residential
Non-residential
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
