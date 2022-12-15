At 2.8 % CAGR, U.S and Canada Water Treatment for Food and Beverage Market Size Worth $4.5 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

U.S and Canada Water Treatment for Food and Beverage Market Driver Increased Focus on Preventing Food or Beverage Contamination

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that U.S and Canada Water Treatment for Food and Beverage Market size is forecast to reach $4.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2022-2027. In the U.S., the rising demand for water as an essential ingredient in the food and beverage industry is estimated to raise the growth of the market. Also, rapid industrialization and increasing demand for clean, fresh water for industrial purposes has further inclined the growth of the market especially for point of use systems. Rapidly rising usage of filtration , reverse osmosis system, ultraviolet water treatment systems and distillation systems for the purification of water has also raised market growth. Moreover, recent technological advancements and increasing development of the biological, physical (sedimentation), and chemical process to improve water treatment in food ingredients in the United States of America (USA) is anticipated to create opportunities for the growth of the Water Treatment Equipment industry. The water treatment industry in the U.S. has been severely influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fiscal year 2020, manpower shortages, resource scarcity, logistical constraints, and other factors have hampered the Water Treatment Equipment industry's expansion significantly. However, after the COVID-19 havoc in the year 2020, the emergence of the new normal condition in the U.S is anticipated to drive the growth of the water treatment market in the upcoming years. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Rapidly depleting freshwater resources and increasing wastewater complexities in U.S. is estimated to drive the demand for water and wastewater treatment technologies and raise the growth of the U.S and Canada Water Treatment for Food and Beverage in the forecast period.

2. Furthermore, one of the major factors driving the U.S and Canada Water Treatment for Food and Beverage is the rising demand for water treatment in the food and beverage industry to remove brine, bacteria, and other contaminants.

3. In U.S., the rising urbanization and rapid industrialization has also raised the need for fresh water among individuals. Thus, this is anticipated to act as a key driving factor for the growth of the U.S and Canada Water Treatment for Food and Beverage in the upcoming years.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Reverse osmosis (RO) held the largest share in the U.S and Canada Water Treatment for Food and Beverage in 2021 at 25.3%. RO is a membrane separation water purification technique in which source water flows with pressure along the membrane surface.

2. By application, the Beverage Industry is estimated to account for a major share of the Water Treatment Systems market during 2021 at 62.1%. This is owing to the rising usage of water to manufacture mineral water, fruit juices, sodas, soft drinks, energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and others.

3. The U.S accounted for majority share In the Water Treatment for Food and Beverage in 2021 at 82.2%. To speed up disinfection, chemicals are utilized in a variety of processes during water treatment.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the U.S and Canada Water Treatment for Food and Beverage industry are -

1. Evoqua

2. EcoWater Systems

3. BASF

4. A. O. Smith Corporation

5. Watts Water Technologies

