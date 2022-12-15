Cider Market worth $14.7 billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 4.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The adoption of millennials to adapt to fruit alcoholic beverages is one of the leading market drivers.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the cider market size is estimated to be $14.7 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. Cider is often known as an alcoholic drink or a beverage made from different apples, and now various fruits have also been bought into the mix to make the offerings diverse. Cider is produced on similar lines to that of wine. The fruits are bought in from the cultivars whereby they are scratted and pressed. The process of fermentation allows the conversion of simple sugars into ethanol using yeasts. Thus, cider most commonly is also referred to as “fermented fruit juice.” Conversely, any many popular cultures, cider is covertly used in places of beer or malt beverage. Furthermore, it exhibits antioxidants properties, and the fruits selected for making ciders are usually bitter and rich in tannins. The rising adoption of millennials to adapt to healthy alcoholic beverages in their daily routines, along with product manufacturers' varied product offerings, is one of the key factors driving the cider industry forward during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cider Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Europe’s cider market held a dominant market share in the year 2020. It is to the high regional adoption of the following alcoholic beverages; moreover, the UK is constituted as the largest cider consumer in the world. However, Asia-Pacific shows lucrative growth opportunities owing to a cultural shift being adapted by the health-conscious consumers.

The adoption of millennials to adapt to fruit alcoholic beverages is one of the leading market drivers. However, the market addresses colossal competition within the product categories, thereby posing it as a grave challenge.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the cider market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Cider Market Segment Analysis- By Source : The cider market based on the source can be further segmented into organic and conventional. Conventional cider had the largest market share in the year 2020.

Cider Market Segment Analysis- By Packaging Type : The cider market based on the packaging type can be further segmented into glass bottles, plastic bottles, and aluminum cans. The aluminum cans segment held a dominant share in the year 2020.

Cider Market Segment Analysis- By Geography : The cider market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cider Industry are -

1. Asahi Premium Beverages,

2. Aston Manor,

3. C&C Group plc,

4. Carlsberg Breweries A/S,

5. Carlton & United Breweries (CUB),

