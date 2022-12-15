Suspects and Vehicle Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Third, Fifth, and Sixth Districts
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Third, Fifth, and Sixth Districts.
Third District
- Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment: On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at approximately 12:05 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 400 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 22-181-546
Fifth District
- Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment: On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at approximately 11:41 pm, the suspect entered an establishment in the 2300 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a second suspect. CCN: 22-181-542
Sixth District
- Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment: On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at approximately 12:43, the suspect entered an establishment in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. The suspect took the register then fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a second suspect. CCN: 22-181-562
These cases are being investigated as potentially being related. The suspect and suspect’s vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
