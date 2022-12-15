Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 500 Block of 6th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in the 500 block of 6th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:03 am, two suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One suspect stated that he had a weapon and demanded property. The other suspect struck one of the victims. The suspects then took the victims’ property and fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this photo:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.