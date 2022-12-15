Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Theft Two Offense: 1800 Block of L Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and vehicle in a Theft Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in the 1800 block of L Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:16 pm, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location, while additional suspects waited outside. Once inside, one of the suspects used a wire cutter to cut the security cables on multiple handbags. The suspect then took the handbags and fled the scene with the additional suspects in an awaiting vehicle.

The suspects and suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individual and/or vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

