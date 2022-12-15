Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Fear) Offense: Unit Block of Ridge Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Robbery (Fear) offense that occurred on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in the Unit block of Ridge Road, Southeast.

At approximately 2:54 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect demanded property and motioned as if they had a weapon. The suspect then took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/HywV_95NiCc

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

