Coco Austin’s Sister Creates OnlyFans Yoga Page

Kristy Austin Inspires while Turning Heads

For many years I struggled with self-doubt and worried about how others perceived me, and it wasn’t until I began my yoga journey that I learned how to appreciate and truly love myself.” — Kristy Austin

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristy Austin, 42, is an entrepreneur, certified yoga instructor sound healer, mother of four and younger sister to Coco Austin creates an OnlyFans yoga page that encourages people from all walks of life to embrace their spirituality and sensuality without judgement.

After contemplating for months before joining the popular platform, Kristy has already discovered early success by being named in the top 3% of all creators. The now newly grandmother felt that it was time to embrace all her beauty and imperfections and teach others how to do the same. “For many years I struggled with self-doubt and worried about how others perceived me, and it wasn’t until I began my yoga journey that I learned how to appreciate and truly love myself. I’m just extremely grateful that OnlyFans created a platform that promotes freedom of expression and creativity,” Kristy explains.

With regard to content creation, Kristy has decided to take a different approach by partnering with @MelodicYogi Art Gallery, to assist with transforming her vision of high quality and meaningful content into reality. Artist Melodic Yogi details the vision: “Our goal is to create inspirational art with a touch of sex appeal ranging anywhere from yoga poses and flows to creative nudity. Working with Kristy and coming up with fresh ideas has been a lot of fun because she is beyond flexible…literally,” Melodic says.

Kristy still teaches in person yoga classes and eventually plans on opening a healing retreat center that focuses on mental spiritual and physical health.

Follow Kristy’s journey on Instagram @IamKristyAustin.

