Mishaps and Sports Injuries to Drive the Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market, reaching US$ 14.8 Bn by the year 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2022-28 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global orthopedic trauma devices market is worth US$ 9.9 Bn as of now and expected to reach US$ 14.8 Bn by the year 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2022 and 2028.



The traumatic orthopedic injuries treated by orthopedic trauma devices include distal radius fracture, rotator cuff tear, stress fractures, dislocation of shoulder, ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) tear, meniscus tear, and likewise. It is a known fact that orthopedic trauma injuries could be life-threatening to the patients. In certain cases, the patient may not near fatality, but doctor may be needed with immediate effect.

Minor bone fractures could also be treated with orthopedic trauma devices. They are used to support joints of elbows and legs of the aged populace, so that work could be done with utter smoothness.

Get Access To Sample Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2840

The factor basically driving the orthopedic trauma devices market is that of increase in incidences of fractures. As per the reports released by the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), 20-50 Mn people get injured owing to road accidents every single day. Also, technological advancements taking place are resulting in surgeries with reduced downtime.

Titanium is the first choice of surgeons. Orthopedic implants, instruments, and devices made by DEPUY STNTHES are being used for surgically treating bone diseases. The market participants produce, develop, and advertise products used for surgical resurrection, correction, and fixation of skeleton and various other soft tissues. Worldwide, ~2 Mn procedures get performed with orthopedic trauma devices. They are performed in wrist, hip, forearm, hand, and ankle. With advancements in 3D printing, Arthroplasty could be performed with greater precision.

Sports injuries are also contributing to the growth of orthopedic trauma devices market. These days, consciousness regarding health has resulted in end-consumers going for some or the other sports activity. American Academics of Pediatrics has stated that 775K children aged 14 and below get admitted to hospital emergency rooms for injuries related to sports every single year.

At the same time, it needs to be noted that orthopedic trauma devices are pretty expensive. As such, it's hard to afford them. Plus, there is a lack of benevolence amongst the people regarding orthopedic trauma device technologies. These factors could restrain the orthopedic trauma devices market in the near future. Also, countries like India and China are struggling with insurance policies regarding these mishaps.

Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market'. The determined team of analysts and consultants has opted for bottom-up approach on this count.

Customization Report Before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2840

Key Takeaways from Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market

North America holds the largest market share. This could be reasoned with rise in the number of mishaps-oriented injuries all across the US.

Europe comes in second with the fact that it spends close to US$ 80 Bn every single year on treatment of injuries.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the orthopedic trauma devices market in the near future due to exploding geriatric population.

Competitive Landscape

Zimmer Biomet has entered into collaboration with Bactiguard to form the ‘Zimmer Natural Nail (ZNN) Bactiguard' implants, which could be accessed by certain markets in EMEA and would also be offered across the other regions very soon.

Orthofix Medical launched Oscar Pro Ultrasonic Arthroplasty Revision System in Europe and the US. The major objective was that of extending functionalities and removing the stiffness that is involved in the complicated joint surgeries.

"With increasing occurrences of mishaps, the global orthopedic trauma devices market is bound to grow at a noteworthy rate in the forecast period", says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Get 30% Discount to buy this Report, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2840

What does the Report devise?

The research study is based on product type (internal fixators (screws, intramedullary nails, plates, wires, pins, and staples) and external fixators (unilateral fixators, circular fixators, and hybrid fixators)), and by end-user (hospitals, orthopedic and trauma centers, aand ASCs (Ambulatory Surgical Centers).

With increasing incidences of orthopedic sports injuries and osteoarthritis, the global orthopedic trauma devices market is expected to witness splendor in the upcoming period.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Orthopaedic Trauma Devices Market View Point

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Opportunity Analysis

3.3. Product Classification

3.4. Reimbursement Scenario

3.5. Regional Pricing Analysis

4. Global Economic Outlook

4.1. Global Gross Domestic Product by Region & Country

4.2. Global Healthcare Market Indicator

5. Market Background

5.1. Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market Evolution

5.2. Value Chain Analysis

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Trends

5.4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/orthopedic-trauma-devices-market

Explore Our Trending Reports of FMI's Healthcare Market Insights Landscape

Orthotic Devices Orthotic Splints and Orthopedic Braces and Support Market – The orthotic devices orthotic splints and orthopedic braces and support market was valued US$ 5.5 Bn in 2020 and is projected to be worth US$ 7.8 Bn by 2026

Orthopedic Power Tools Market - The global orthopedic power tools market has set a valuation of US$ 2.1 Bn in 2021, and further, is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 3.5 Bn by the year 2032.

Orthopedic Prosthetic Devices Market – The orthopedic prosthetic devices market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, up from US$ 1.9 Bn in 2019 to reach a valuation of US$ 2.8 Bn by 2027.

Orthopedic Splints Market – The Orthopedic Splints market was valued at around US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021. With a projected CAGR of 11.5% for the next ten years, the market is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 4.9 Bn by the end of 2032.

Orthopedic Oncology Market - At a CAGR of 3.5%, it was predicted that the orthopedic market is likely to increase from US$ 40.84 billion in 2022 to US$ 56.83 billion by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com