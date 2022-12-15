Brisbane Catholic Education chooses Unimarket as its eProcurement partner

The learning community will roll out Unimarket's eProcurement solution to more than 140 schools.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unimarket has today announced that Brisbane Catholic Education (BCE) has selected the procurement solution provider to help it simplify and streamline purchasing.

BCE will implement Unimarket's eProcurement solution, letting its staff purchase from approved suppliers through an intuitive online marketplace while ensuring compliance and visibility. The solution will be rolled out across BCE's learning community of more than 140 schools and its corporate offices in Queensland.

Bill Medill, Senior Project Manager for Information Technology Services at BCE says ease of use was a key reason for choosing Unimarket.

"We need to give staff access to the best value products and services and empower them to manage their own purchasing," says Medill.

"This meant the right solution had to be easy to use, ensure compliance, and provide the functionality needed to optimize procurement processes. Unimarket offered all of these things."

Unimarket's experience and reputation was also a major factor in BCE's decision, says Medill.

"Unimarket's work with similar organizations, such as the New South Wales Department of Education, was also an important consideration for us.

"We spoke to a number of existing Unimarket clients as part of our assessment and their recommendations gave us confidence that we were making the right choice."

Unimarket's eProcurement solution will give BCE enhanced spend analytics, supporting its category-based procurement initiatives and helping it maximize efficiency across the procurement process.

CEO of Unimarket, Peter Kane, says that BCE's decision to implement Unimarket's easy-to-use solution highlights the value that SaaS eProcurement can have for organizations that have decentralized purchasing spread across multiple locations.

"Giving end users the ability to buy what they need through a single platform is a great way to deliver better outcomes for both users and organizations. Staff at BCE will be able to focus on delivering the best education for students while its procurement team can focus on more strategic procurement goals," says Kane.

"We're proud to have been selected as BCE's eProcurement partner and to support the important work it does. It has a fantastic team and we're excited to work closely with them in the coming months and years."

