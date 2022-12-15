District Settlement Finance Named Best Structured Settlement Company by LA Weekly

Washington, DC based District Settlement Finance, was published as the top listing in the Best Structured Settlement Companies for 2023 in LA Weekly.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / District Settlement Finance continues to be a top rated settlement financing company, as it was recently published in LA Weekly as one of the best structured settlement companies to watch in 2023. This comes as a follow up to District Settlement Finance being named the Best Structured Settlement Companies of 2022 by Retirement Living last year.

To learn more about District Settlement Finance, and read the full list of settlement companies to watch in 2023, please visit https://www.laweekly.com/best-structured-settlement-companies-for-2023/

If you are receiving payments from a structured settlement or annuity, it is essential to know the highest-rated companies that can purchase these payments.

Structured settlements began emerging in the 1970s to guarantee long-term, fixed payments for plaintiffs of wrongful death or personal injury cases. Today, it includes payments from lottery winnings and other qualified funding assets.

The highest rated company in the structured settlement industry is District Settlement Finance out of our Nations Capital according to numerous consumer review websites.

Many structured settlement buyers offer a free, no-obligation quote along with a dedicated representative. However, each company has its own policies and compensation rates, so it's essential to know what to look for before signing on the bottom line.

As a recipient of any type of structured settlement, if you need a lump sum for any reason, take a moment to review some of the top-rated companies that buy structured settlements according to the Retirement Living index. Being well-informed will give you peace of mind when choosing the best company with which to work.

Let's check out some of the different structured settlement buying companies, along with their ratings and reviews. With so many to choose from, this guide will help you know what to ask when choosing the best-structured settlement buyer.

What are Structured Settlements?

Structured settlement purchasing companies, also known as factoring companies, buy all or some of your future annuity or structured settlement payments in exchange for a lump sum of cash.

Some structured settlements are essentially court-ordered annuities that pay out funds to the plaintiff periodically. It could also include lottery payouts or payments from money invested in an annuity.

For example, these companies will buy recurring payments from mass torts, annuitized lottery payments, or personal injury settlements.

What to Look for in a Structured Settlement Buyer

When selling structured payments, look for a top-ranking buyer offering the most competitive rates and delivering the highest level of customer service. A high-quality firm will:

Offer dedicated representatives

Have a license and remain compliant with all industry regulations and state laws

Provide multiple methods for keeping in touch

Demonstrate financial stability with no bankruptcy history

Have a positive Better Business Bureau rating

Provide a clear timeframe of when you'll get your money

Remain transparent throughout the process

Provide transparent disclosure of discount rates and fees

Suggest clients speak with an attorney or CPA before selling

Top-Rated Companies that Purchase Structured Settlements

Rigid payment plans can make it difficult to achieve goals, pay off debts, and invest in your or your family's future. If your structured settlement is failing to help meet your financial needs, look no further. Here are some of the top rated structured settlement buyers in the country. LA Weekly a top rated Newspaper outlet from California has also put together a ranking of best settlement companies for next year from which you can compare data on and use these guides to choose who to sell your settlement payment rights to should you have the need.

About District Settlement Financing:

Based in Washington, DC, District Settlement Finance has a team of experienced professionals who have been in the settlement business and annuities for many years. They take a personalized approach with each of their clients, taking the time to listen to their stories and realize their goals. To learn more visit https://districtsettlement.com/

Contact: Contact@DistrictSettlement.com

