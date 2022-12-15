Flame Detector Market worth $3,125.6 Million by 2026 at a growth rate of 6.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Flame Detector Market Drivers Increasing Growth Towards Developing Smart Flame Detection Systems

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Flame Detector Market is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026 to reach $3,125.6 million. Owing to the advantages such as faster fire response in comparison to smoke or heat detectors, flame detectors are getting wider adoption across several industrial environments. With capabilities of controlling alarm systems or automated fire extinguishing systems through direct connection, the demand towards such self-contained standalone devices like flame detectors have been raising significantly especially in hazardous environment. Factors including increasing deployment of smart flame detection systems and governmental regulations towards improving workplace safety within hazardous industrial environments are the major driving factors attributing towards the Flame Detector Market growth. Moreover, rising catastrophic fire and explosion incidents in oil & gas, chemical plants and others due to the ageing infrastructure as well as human negligence are further analysed to boost the market growth of flame detectors during 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15616/flame-detector-market.html

Key takeaways:

1. Growth towards developing smart flame detectors and governmental regulations for hazardous environments related to enhancing workplace safety standards is analyzed to significantly drive the Flame Detector Market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. IR/UV flame detectors market is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to factors like high level of false alarm immunity, self diagnostic testing and so on.

3. APAC is analyzed to account for the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to rising rate of R&D activities from key market vendors, growth of oil & gas facilities with many others.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15616

Segmental Analysis:

1. Based on by type segmentation, IR/UV flame detectors market is analysed to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.7% in the Flame Detector Market during the forecast period 2021-2026

2. Oil & Gas had dominated the Flame Detector Market attributing a value of $1,125.3 million in 2020 and is further set to grow with a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

3. According to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), the Gulf of Mexico region accounted for about 84 offshore fire incidents in 2019, which was around 9.09% higher compared to the previous year.

4. APAC region is set to witness the highest growth of 9.0% in the Flame Detector Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Growth of construction/expansion activities of chemical plant facilities, increasing demands for oil & gas refineries for meeting high consumption needs can be considered as some of the key factors analysed to drive the market growth of flame detectors in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flame Detector industry are -

1. Emerson Electric Co.

2. United Technologies

3. MSA Safety Incorporated

4. Hochiki Corporation

5. Halma plc

Click on the following link to buy the Flame Detector Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15616

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Flame Scanners (Detector) Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18148/flame-scanners-detector-market.html

B. Middle East Flame Detector Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18833/middle-east-flame-detector-market

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062