Self Service Kiosk Market Size to Boost $35.8 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 6.4% - IndustryARC

Self Service Kiosk Market Drivers Advances in Technology are Enabling the Usage of Self-Service Kiosk

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Self Service Kiosk Market is estimated to surpass $35.8 billion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 6.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Self-Service Kiosks are computer devices designed to help people in performing specific tasks and services on their own like paying bills, buying tickets, bank transactions and others. Self-service kiosks are extensively used in retail industry, entertainment, healthcare, transportation, government & BFSI and education among others. They enhance the user experience to make services hassle free and matters of seconds which are of paramount importance to the comfort level of consumers. Data security is a key feature of kiosks which is driving the demand of self-service kiosk market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. The increasing convergence of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things into electronics is increasing manufacturers' focus on advances in traditional kiosks. As a result, high production of self-service kiosks is proliferating due to increasing demand from various sectors.

2. Technological advancements such as Near-Field Communication (NFC) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) in the field of digital payment and security applications have also contributed to the expansion of applications and the use of self-service kiosks.

3. Increased smartphone and tablet adoption, along with mobile payment preference, has also had a positive impact on the growth of this market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Food ordering held the largest share in the Self-Service Kiosk market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period. Self-ordering kiosks are constantly gaining traction in the transformation of the way orders are delivered in fast-service restaurants with a high footprint.

2. APAC held the largest share in the Self-Service Kiosk market in 2020 up to 33%. This can be attributed to rapid urbanization and consumer preference for convenience.

3. According to RBI, India on-site ATMs increased to 112,458 in 2019 from 104,011 ATMs in 2018. In Japan, the retail market is one of the big industries facing a threat to customer requirements. Users prefer stores that have a simple and trouble-free shopping experience, but also deliver higher service.

4. The Retail sector held the largest share in the Self-Service Kiosk market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% through the forecast period. As they provide information and advertise the offerings to shoppers without the need for actual entry of shoppers into the retail stores, the demand for kiosks for retail applications is increasing.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Self Service Kiosk industry are -

1. Diebold Nixdorf

2. SLABB

3. NCR

4. Embross

5. Kiosk Information System

