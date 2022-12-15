Major Announcement from The Only Agent IDX Solution to Compete Against the Big Portals

Showcase IDX, the leading WordPress plugin for businesses in the real estate industry, announced new updates, most of which are lead-gen-centric, with improved pagination and loads of other features

/EIN News/ -- Seattle,WA, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Showcase IDX has implemented a string of updates that enhance the present feature set of its cloud-based platform and WordPress plugin. Some of the new features expand on the company’s lead in SEO, organic traffic, and visitor retention. Others include improved privacy and security features. The latest round of updates further reinforces that commitment, according to the company.

Showcase IDX’s primary customers are individual businesses in the real estate industry. It has, over the years, become the home search of choice for real estate brokers, agents, and others in the industry, working in Canada and the US. According to experts, the plugin serves an essential purpose for anyone in the home buying process, providing the ability to search for homes for sale, set up custom listing alerts, and work confidentially with their chosen real estate agent.



Showcase IDX - leading real estate property search and IDX platform

According to data from multiple real estate associations, the first thing people do when searching for real estate, whether to buy or rent, is to do so online. Data suggests that 97% of those in the market for a home start their search on the internet.

Many homebuyers and those searching for properties are surprised to learn what is happening behind the scenes when they provide personal contact information on many large sites, even after accepting the terms of the website. However, when working with an individual real estate agent, the agent has a shared interest in keeping the visitor’s information private. Showcase IDX provides the solution that powers the home search on thousands of real estate agent websites across 100+ brokerages and teams. This simultaneously helps consumers protect their private information and enables agents to turn their website into the hub of their digital marketing.

The Showcase IDX WordPress plugin gives every agent with a website a chance to effectively compete against the large portals. The plugin is easy to use and can easily be integrated by any website developer. Along with the latest features, it has become easier for anyone with basic WordPress knowledge to run an effective real estate custom website that ranks well on search engines like Google. This means that homebuyers see and visit the community pages on agent websites across Showcase IDX’s MLS coverage. This investment in technology combined with other best practices in local SEO allows agents to be seen for millions of real estate searches by those searching for a home.

Showcase IDX has invested heavily in improving the SEO performance of websites that use it and making sure to provide a home search that people actually want to use. Currently, the app provides several innovative solutions like enhanced pagination, a mortgage calculator, CRO (conversion rate optimization), expanded listing insights, and numerous proprietary features.

Readers can find out more by visiting Showcase IDX’s official website at https://showcaseidx.com/idx-reviews/.

“At Showcase IDX, we are all about delivering results and helping individual agents grow their businesses. Every update made focuses on keeping the local real estate agent the superhero to their clients,” said Kurt Uhlir, Chief Marketing Officer at Showcase IDX.

About Showcase IDX



Showcase IDX is the market's leading real estate property search and IDX platform. The cloud-based platform powers the home search and listing alerts for thousands of real estate agents across 100+ brokerages and teams in the United States and Canada. Showcase IDX was founded in 2003 and remains hyper-focused on helping real estate agents create meaningful relationships with potential home buyers and past clients.

###



Media Contacts

Showcase IDX

Address: 2219 Rimland Drive, Suite 301, Bellingham, Washington 98226

Phone: +1 800-478-0181

Web: https://showcaseidx.com/

Email: help@showcaseidx.com

newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

